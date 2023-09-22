"Are you stupid?": 47-year-old Michael Jordan clapped back at Jay Leno's doubt over his dunking abilities

When Michael Jordan was 47, he enjoyed life after retiring from basketball and was about to buy the Charlotte Bobcats. However, he was still confident about his dunking ability.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Jordan took time to have a spontaneous question-and-answer segment with the former TV host. In one of the questions, Leno asked Jordan if, at his age, he could still dunk a basketball. The six-time NBA champion replied bluntly:

"Can I still dunk? Are you stupid? Yeah, I can still dunk," said Jordan to Leno with the crowd bursting into laughter at the 7-second mark of the video below this story.

"Hey look, I'm old, but I'm not lame. I can still jump. I can still palm a basketball. Yeah, I can still dunk a basketball. Are you kidding me?"

Leno was caught off-guard by Jordan's reponse, and the comedian host made a side comment, "Oh man, getting testy".

"Yeah, I am testy. That is a dumb question," Jordan replied back at the 0:25 second mark of the video.

Jordan retired from playing at the age of 39, playing the final two years with the Washington Wizards. In his final year, MJ tallied 20.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Now 60, Jordan sold his majority stake with the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion and gets to enjoy other sports like fishing and NASCAR racing.

WATCH: Michael Jordan getting 'testy' with John Leno

When Michael Jordan lost to CEO John Rogers

In 2003, Michael Jordan organized a basketball camp named Senior Flight School, where the participants were mostly businessmen. One of the attendees was John W. Rodgers, the CEO of Ariel Investments, LCC.

The campgoers had a chance of going up against MJ, and Rodgers took the challenge in a race to three baskets. The businessman sneaked a 3-2 win over Jordan, and the five-time NBA MVP got joked by Damon Wayans who watched him lose.

In an interview with Andscape, Rodgers admitted that it was a lucky win.

"I got switched off on Michael from time to time during those games, and I remember he was going up for a shot once, and, I thought, for sure, I was going to block it. I whiffed. That still bothers me today," said Rodgers.

The CEO also revealed that he played college basketball at Princeton and was involved in helping MJ prepare for his comeback with the Wizards in 2001.

WATCH: Michael Jordan takes on CEO John W. Rodgers