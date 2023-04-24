In what is expected to be a highly competitive and entertaining series, AS Monaco faces Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv in the opening round of the EuroLeague playoffs. The best-of-five series begins on April 25 in Monaco. All games can be streamed on Euroleague TV.

Fourth-seeded AS Monaco (21-13) finished one game ahead of fifth-seeded Maccabi (20-14) during the regular season. The teams split their previous two meetings this season, with the home team winning each of the games.

AS Monaco vs. Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv Playoff Schedule

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 Series: Tied 1-1; Maccabi won at Menora Mivtachim Arena 78-70 on October 18. AS Monaco won 86-67 at Salle Gaston Medecin on March 2.

All-Time Series: 2-2. The home team has won all four contests.

Game 1: AS Monaco vs. Maccabi, April 25 at 14:15

Game 2: AS Monaco vs. Maccabi, April 27 at 14:15

Game 3: Maccabi vs. AS Monaco, May 2 at 14:05

Game 4: Maccabi vs. AS Monaco, May 4 at 14:05

Game 5: AS Monaco vs. Maccabi, May 8 at 18:00

About Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

2023 Record: 20-14, fifth place; 15-2 at home (1st); 5-12 on the road

Last 10: 8-2

Team Strengths: Rebounding, Offensive Rebounding, Rim Protection, Limiting Turnovers, Forcing Turnovers

Maccabi are six-time EuroLeague champions. However, the last time they advanced past the Quarter-finals was in 2014.

The team enters the postseason playing good basketball, having won seven of eight. The Yellows finished sixth in the league in scoring at 83.6 a game. They were fourth in turnovers at 11.4 a contest. Maccabi is also a good shooting team, compiling a slash line of .471/.346/.809.

Defensively, Maccabi allows 80.97 points. The Yellows limit their opponents to 45.3% shooting from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc. They also force 12.4 turnovers.

The Yellows are a well-balanced club, led by their starting backcourt duo of Wade Baldwin and Lorenzo Brown. Ten players average double-digit minutes, with nine producing at least five points a game.

About AS Monaco

2023 Record: 21-13, fourth place; 13-4 at home (2nd best); 8-9 on the road

Last 10: 6-4

Strengths: Offensive Rebounding, Limiting Turnovers, Forcing Turnovers

AS Monaco is in the EuroLeague playoffs for the second straight season. The French club lost in the first round to Olympiacos last season.

The Reds and Whites finished seventh in the league, scoring 83.3 points a game. They turn the ball over the second-fewest times at 10.6. Monaco shoots 47.0% from the field, 31.7% from the 3-point line, and 75.3% from the charity stripe.

Defensively, Monaco allows 81.7 points. The Roca Boys permit opponents to shoot 48.0% from the floor and 38.8% from the 3-point line. They also force a league-high 14.35 turnovers.

Monaco's trio of guards hold the key. Point guard Mike James leads the way with 16.7 points and 4.1 assists. Ellie Okobo, Jordan Loyd, and Alpha Diallo are other double-digit scorers.

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv: Key Players

1. Lorenzo Brown

A former G-League MVP, Brown appeared in 103 NBA games over five seasons due to his defense. While he is still an elite defender, Brown is also a fantastic shooter and outstanding distributor.

Brown tops the team in assists and is second in scoring. He averages 16.5 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.1 rebounds. The 6-5 guard knocks down 1.8 3-pointers and comes up with 1.1 steals.

2. Wade Baldwin IV

Baldwin is a former first-round pick of the Memphis Grizzlies. The former Vanderbilt star played 33 games in the NBA over three seasons. While Baldwin struggled to get off the bench in the Association, he has thrived in Europe.

The 6-4 guard is having a career season and leads Maccabi in scoring and second in assists. He averages 16.7 points, 1.8 3-pointers, 5.0 assists, and 3.6 rebounds.

3. Bonzie Colson

The 27-year-old former Notre Dame star, who played eight games for the Milwaukee Bucks, has found a home in Europe. Colson was the French League and Champions League MVP in 2021.

While he hasn't had an outstanding campaign, Colson is still a very good shooter and rebounder. The 6-6 forward is third on the team in scoring and second in rebounding. Colson produces 10.7 points, 1.1 3-pointers, 1.1 steals, and 5.6 rebounds a game. He shoots 51.3% from the field and 38.6% from deep.

4. Alex Poythress

Poythress has dealt with injuries throughout his career; this; this year has been no different. The 6-8 forward has been limited to 14 games this season, including 11 Euroleague contests. He averages 8.2 points and 3.7 caroms in 26 minutes of action.

5. Jarrell Martin

A former first-round pick by Memphis, Martin is in his first season with Maccabi. The 6-10 forward is an excellent 3-point shooter. He averages 7.3 points, 1.1 treys, and 3.7 caroms.

6. Josh Nebo

Nebo is a solid big man who is an outstanding rebounder and physical defender. He averages 7.7 points and 6.1 boards in 22 minutes of action.

AS Monaco: Key Players

1. Mike James

The 32-year-old point guard went undrafted in 2012 but has played well enough in Europe to earn a few NBA shots. A top Euroleague player, James is the league's active all-time leading scorer and ranks third all-time in assists.

James leads AS Monaco with 16.7 points, 4.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals. However, he is having the worst shooting season of his career.

2. Jordan Loyd

The 29-year-old guard went undrafted but still picked up a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. He has won multiple titles in Europe.

Loyd is AS Monaco's best 3-point shooter and a quality ballhandler. He averages 12.1 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals. Loyd also drains 1.5 3-pointers a game at a 37.7% clip.

3. Elie Okobo

A former second-round draft selection by the Phoenix Suns, Okobo has enjoyed his time in Europe. The 6-3 guard averages 12.8 points, 1.4 3-pointers, and 3.6 dimes. He shoots 45.9% from the field.

4. Alpha Diallo

Diallo is the Reds-and-Whites' fourth-leading scorer at 10.2. He is also the team's second-leading rebounder at 4.7.

5. John Brown

Brown is a capable scorer, but that is not his role this year. However, the 31-year-old forward is thriving on the offensive glass and on the defensive end.

6. Donta Hall

While going undrafted, Hall spent a portion of two seasons in the NBA due to his athleticism and defense. The 25-year-old is fantastic around the rim and a terrific rebounder. He averages 8.7 points on 74.7% shooting and 5.3 rebounds in less than 19 minutes a game.

AS Monaco vs Maccabi Playtika Prediction

This should be an excellent series. The team that advances to the Final Four will likely be the one whose bench and starting guards play better. Maccabi is currently playing well, and they are the better offensive and defensive team.

Pick: Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv in four games.

Poll : 0 votes