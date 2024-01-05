Atlanta Hawks NBA Trade Deadline Early Predictions 2024: 5 bold moves amid Dejounte Murray trade rumors

The Atlanta Hawks have struggled to start the 2023-24 season with some inconsistent play at both offensive and defensive ends. Recently, Dejounte Murray's name has been involved in trade rumors, with several teams drawing interest.

The Hawks guard has been electric this season with opposing teams envisioning him as a quality pick-up for their rosters. In the 33 games, Murray is averaging 20.6 points (46.0% shooting, including 38.3% from 3-point range), 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Be that as it may, considering the production he provides, it is yet to be seen if the Hawks will even trade Murray. However, the team is 10th (14-19 record) in the Eastern Conference standings, with certain questions surrounding the Hawks' outlook this season.

Let's look at five bold moves as early 2024 NBA Trade Deadline predictions for the Atlanta Hawks, per FanSided's Joshua Buckhalter.

5 bold moves for the Atlanta Hawks in NBA trade deadline

#5. Spencer Dinwiddie - Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard - Spencer Dinwiddie

Listed fifth on the list is Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie. According to Buckhalter, the Hawks can land offensive-minded Dinwiddie in a possible trade package. First-round picks from Brooklyn's end will be needed to get the deal done.

This season, Dinwiddie is averaging 13.8 ppg (38.8% shooting, including 31.6% from 3-point range), 6.5 apg and 3.9 rpg. Whether he becomes Trae Young's backcourt tandem at the starting five or his backup point guard, Dinwiddie can be a seamless fit in the team's offensive tempo.

#4. Cam Thomas - Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard - Cam Thomas

Moving to number four on the list is another Brooklyn Nets guard, Cam Thomas. Interestingly, Buckhalter mentioned that the Atlanta Hawks could acquire Thomas alongside Dinwiddie. He is another quality shotmaker with a better touch from beyond the arc.

This season, Cam Thomas is averaging 20.8 ppg (43.1% shooting, including 35.0% from 3-point range).

#3. D'Angelo Russell - LA Lakers

LA Lakers guard - D'Angelo Russell

Listed third on the list is LA Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell. Buckhalter envisioned Russell as a better fit alongside Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young at the backcourt. The Lakers guard is a more reliable shooter than Murray and can also help take the load off Young when setting up plays for his teammates.

In his fourth season with the Lakers, he is putting up 14.8 ppg (46.6% shooting, including 38.8% from 3-point range) and 6.1 apg.

#2. Zach LaVine - Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls guard - Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine gets the number two spot on the list as an excellent possible replacement for Dejounte Murray. Since the trade rumors involving LaVine started this season, opposing NBA teams have been monitoring his situation in Chicago.

Considered a much more explosive scorer than Murray, the Bulls guard could thrive in a different setting from his current team. In his seventh season with the Chicago Bulls, he is averaging 21.0 ppg (44.3% shooting, including 33.6% from 3-point range) and 4.9 rpg.

#1. Pascal Siakam - Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward - Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam gets the top spot. Siakam has been consistent with his excellent scoring production. The Hawks' frontcourt offense can drastically improve with the possible acquisition of Siakam.

It also gives Hawks coach Quin Snyder different options, especially considering that Trae Young has not played with an offensive threat like Siakam.

This season, the Raptors forward is averaging 22.4 ppg (52.1% shooting, including 28.8% from 3-point range), 6.6 rpg and 4.9 apg.