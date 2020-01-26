Atlanta Hawks Rumors: Andre Drummond is a top free-agent target, Hawks interested in Davis Bertans and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors

26 Jan 2020, 05:30 IST SHARE

Andre Drummond is among the players that the Hawks are considering

Despite renewed optimism heading into the 2019-20 season, the Atlanta Hawks are once again enduring another bitterly disappointing campaign. With just over half of the season played, the Hawks sit bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with an 11-35 record, and they will miss out on the postseason for the third consecutive year.

Nevertheless, the front office remains determined to quickly build a contending team around the emerging Trae Young, and the Hawks have already completed a trade for Jeff Teague this month. More deals could follow in the days building up to the trade deadline, and here we will take a look at all the latest Atlanta rumors you need to know.

#1 Andre Drummond is a top free-agent target

Andre Drummond has been linked with a trade away from the Detroit Pistons

Adding a new center remains a priority for the Hawks, and reports earlier this month suggested that the team was engaged in trade talks with the Detroit Pistons over a potential deal for Andre Drummond. In response to this, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports is reporting that talks over bringing Drummond to Atlanta ahead of the trade deadline have ended - although the front office has made the 26-year-old one of their principal free-agent targets:

But Atlanta is seeking to remain patient, knowing there will be options to improve via the draft and during free agency, sources said... Drummond is expected to be one of their top targets in free agency, sources said.

Drummond has spent his entire career to date with the Pistons, and the center has been named as an All-Star in two of the past three seasons. However, he is expected to opt-out of the final year of his contract to test his value in free agency, and he could draw plenty of interest due to the lack of talent available this summer.

1 / 3 NEXT