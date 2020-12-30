Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction: Combined Starting 5

The undefeated Atlanta Hawks take on the Brooklyn Nets next in the Barclays Center. Four of the Atlanta Hawks' players are listed unfit to play the game and a well-rested Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant may put an end to the Hawks' winning streak. Trae Young has been spectacular in his outings and is leading the team in scoring with 34 points per game.

Best starting 5 between the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets

The star duo of the Brooklyn Nets headline this starting lineup, with Trae Young's versatility in scoring providing the team with added firepower on offense. Let's take a look at the combined starting 5 between the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Kyrie Irving

One of the most skilled point guards in the game, Kyrie Irving has been sensational for the Brooklyn Nets since the opening night of the season. He has been putting on a show alongside Kevin Durant and dropping big numbers. Kyrie Irving is a former NBA champion and six-time All-Star.

Kyrie Irving tonight



37 points

8 assists

6 rebounds

13/21 FG

7/10 3PT

4/4 FT

+31 pic.twitter.com/hWZyvWjBQq — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 26, 2020

Irving is known for his killer handle and crossovers, and his ability to break down defenses is remarkable. Analysts are predicting the Brooklyn Nets to win the 2021 NBA title if the star duo remains healthy.

Shooting Guard - Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Trae Young

The young point guard of the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young has caught the attention of fans and experts alike. His shooting ability and handles have people calling him a younger version of two-time MVP Stephen Curry. Trae Young was selected for the All-Star team in just his second year in the league after averaging a remarkable 29.6 points per game.

Trae Young in the W tonight:



36 PTS - 9 AST - 3 REB - 42 FG% - 15/17 FTM



Hawks start off 2-0. pic.twitter.com/9qcEFZ3zbQ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 27, 2020

More recently, Trae Young has been leading the Atlanta Hawks in scoring and the versatile nature of his game allows him to play either guard position.

Small Forward - Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Kevin Durant

One of the most unguardable players in the league, Kevin Durant was bound to be on this combined starting 5. He is a two-time Finals MVP and the 2014 league MVP. The Brooklyn Nets are predicted to win the 2021 NBA title if the star duo of Durant and Irving stays healthy and continues to perform at a high level.

Kevin Durant. Back like he never left. pic.twitter.com/PF1kjtuCNY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2020

Kevin Durant has been averaging great numbers for the Brooklyn Nets. His minutes are well-managed and he seems to have put his injury issues behind him. Durant is one of the potential candidates for the 2021 league MVP according to oddsmakers and analysts.

Power Forward - John Collins (Atlanta Hawks)

Detroit Pistons v Atlanta Hawks

John Collins is of the many underrated players in the NBA and averaged 22 points per game on 60% shooting last season. Collins has a decent three-point shot and has improved significantly on defense.

Trae Young and John Collins are the first pair of teammates, both 21 or younger, with 30 points in the same game since Durant and Westbrook in March 2010. pic.twitter.com/D1oNgOcOAE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 28, 2019

He has improved his stats in most categories in every season since his rookie year and continues to impress. We may also see John Collins in the All-Star game soon enough.

Center - DeAndre Jordan (Brooklyn Nets)

DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan is the perfect center for this combined starting 5, providing crucial rebounding and blocks. At 6'11" and 265 lbs, Jordan is a great rim protector and has been averaging 2 blocks in the Brooklyn Nets' four games this season.

DeAndre Jordan is still one of the most powerful dudes in hoop. (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/0XuLt3U4Xf — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 23, 2020

DeAndre Jordan is a former All-Star from his time with the LA Clippers famous "Lob City" roster. He has been averaging double-digit rebounds for the past nine years and has led the league in rebounds twice.

