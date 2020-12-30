Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - December 30th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the undefeated Atlanta Hawks in Barclays Center on Wednesday. The Brooklyn Nets are coming off back-to-back defeats, but the matchup against the Atlanta Hawks should be exciting as the star duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will return well-rested.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 30th, 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, December 31st, 6 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Click here to check out the 2020-21 NBA Schedule.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets' stars did not play in their previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies and as a result, the team lost the game in overtime. This marked the first home loss for the Brooklyn Nets and they will be desperate to avoid another defeat at home.

Even though the Brooklyn Nets lost the game, their bench performed great. They forced overtime against the Hawks with Caris LeVert dropping 28 points.

Advertisement

🎙 @SteveNash: "Lot of good takeaways, but a lot to clean up as well."



🎙 @CarisLeVert on @SDinwiddie_25: "That's one of my brothers. Definitely with him."



🎙 Joe Harris: "Every team that steps on the court, they all have capable guys."



Postgame quotes presented by @GEICO: — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 29, 2020

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

Coach Steve Nash spoke about how he wouldn't make Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant play consecutive games, and as a result, they sat out the second game of a back-to-back schedule. Analysts are predicting Kevin Durant will come back and drop a big number after the days of rest.

Advertisement

Kevin Durant. Back like he never left. pic.twitter.com/PF1kjtuCNY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2020

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G Caris LeVert, F Kevin Durant, F Joe Harris, C DeAndre Jordan

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Detroit Pistons v Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have opened many eyes by going unbeaten in the first week of NBA action. Their young roster led by Trae Young has improved cohesively as a unit and upgraded its playmaking. Trae Young continues to lead the team in scoring, averaging 34 points per game in his first three games, and veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has averaged 8.0 assists per game.

The Atlanta Hawks' winning streak might be in danger as four players are listed as unfit to play. Kris Dunn, Danilo Gallinari, and Tony Snell are out until further notice following leg injuries. Meanwhile, rookie Onyeka Okongwu has been injured since opening night and his status is unknown as well.

Key Player - Trae Young

Advertisement

Trae Young

Trae Young is the face of the Atlanta Hawks' franchise now. He was averaging MVP caliber numbers in his second year at 29.6 points per game and earned his first All-Star selection. The franchise reportedly acquired two-time champion Rajon Rondo specifically for him to guide and mentor Trae Young.

Trae Young in THREE QUARTERS:



❄️ 33 points

❄️ 8-9 FG

❄️ 7 assists

❄️ 21 minutes pic.twitter.com/6n688tHluz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 24, 2020

Young has often taken on the burden of the team's scoring and dropped incredible numbers to lead the Hawks to victory. With a depleted roster, even more pressure falls on Trae Young.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Cam Reddish, F De'Andre Hunter, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

Hawks vs Nets Match Prediction

Despite their individual season records, the Brooklyn Nets are still favored to win over the Atlanta Hawks. A healthy combination of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the court is hard to guard and the Atlanta Hawks might be incapable of responding to the scoring streaks the duo will go on. However, the Atlanta Hawks are on a winning streak and we might see a surprise upset.

Advertisement

Where to watch Hawks vs Nets?

You can tune in to Fox Sports Southeast and YES Network for local coverage of the same. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets expected to move for another point guard after Spencer Dinwiddie's injury