Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks host the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center on Sunday. The two teams are meeting for the second time this season after facing off on opening night. The Hawks came out of their first encounter with a 113-87 blowout victory. Trae Young and Luka Doncic are arguably the two best players from the 2018 NBA draft and because they were traded for each, every time they face off is must-see TV.

The Hawks had their seven-game win streak snapped by the Toronto Raptors. They have lost two of their last three games and are currently 10th in the East with a 25-27 record. Young is an All-Star starter and the Hawks are aiming to climb the conference standings to avoid the play-in tournament.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, have steadied their campaign after a poor start. They began the season 16-18 but went on to win 14 of their next 18 games. They are now 30-23 as the 5th seed in the West. Doncic has scored 30+ points in his last four games in a row.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have listed John Collins, Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams as questionable for this game. Collins is dealing with discomfort in his right heel while Gallinari and Williams are suffering from hamstring injuries. Additionally, Sharife Cooper and Jalen Johnson were both sent to the NBA G-League.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Sharife Cooper Out G-League - Two-way Jalen Johnson Out G-League - On Assignment Danilo Gallinari Questionable Right Hamstring Tightness John Collins Questionable Right Heel Discomfort Lou Williams Questionable Left Hamstrong Tension

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis and Sterling Brown are both sidelined for this game due to a bone bruise and a sore foot respectively. Tim Hardaway Jr. remains out with no timeline for a return after surgery on his left foot. Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber is listed as questionable for the game because he is suffering from effusion and soreness in his left knee.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Sterling Brown Out Left Foot Soreness Kristaps Porzingis Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left Foot Surgery Maxi Kleber Questionable Left Knee Effusion

Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks will deploy the lineup from their last game if John Collins is eligible to play. Trae Young will start at his usual point guard position and Kevin Huerter will join him in the backcourt. De'Andre Hunter should start as the small forward and John Collins will retain his power forward role if he laces up. If Collins cannot play then Onyeka Okongwu should start as the power forward and Clint Capela will play the center position. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Delon Wright should get the most minutes off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks will start Reggie Bullock at the small forward while Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber are unavailable to play. Dorian Finney-Smith should shift to the power forward position and Dwight Powell will start at center as usual. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson start in the backcourt with Doncic at the point. Josh Green and Frank Ntilikina should get the most minutes off the bench.

Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Heurter | F - De'Andre Hunter | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela.

Dallas Mavericks

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Atlanta Dallas 0 votes so far