Wednesday's matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks will have a different feel. Luka Doncic, who was originally drafted by the Hawks, is no longer part of the Mavericks' roster after getting traded in early February. Trae Young was picked by Dallas and traded to Atlanta for Doncic.

It will also be the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Hawks on a three-game losing streak versus the Mavs. The last time they beat Dallas was on April 2, 2023, 132-130 in overtime at the State Farm Arena.

Fans can watch the game on local channels KFAA and WFAA in Dallas and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast in Atlanta. It will also be available via live stream on FuboTV and NBA League Pass. Tipoff schedule is at 8:30 p.m. IST.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Hawks (+155) vs. Mavericks (-185)

Spread: Hawks +4.5 (-110) vs. Mavericks -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hawks o237.5 (-110) vs. Mavericks u237.5 (-112)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Hawks are poised to finish in the play-in tournament spots with a record of 36-39 with seven games left in the regular season. Ideally, they would want to finish in the seventh spot to have homecourt advantage, which gives them an easier path to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will have to play better to finish the season because there's a chance they could fall out of the Top 10. They are 37-39 but are only ahead of the Phoenix Suns by two games with seven games left to go.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups

Hawks

G - Trae Young | G - Dyson Daniels | F - Zaccharie Risacher | F - Mouhamed Gueye | C - Onyeka Okungwu

Mavericks

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Klay Thompson | F - P.J. Washington Jr. | F - Anthony Davis | C - Daniel Gafford

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Trae Young has an over/under of 26.5 points via FanDuel. He's favored to go UNDER (-120) 26.5 points, which is not a bad bet to make. However, it might be better to place your money for him to go OVER (-110) since he has scored at least 27 points three times in his last five games.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is favored to go UNDER (-132) 22.5 points via FanDuel. He has not scored 20 points or more since returning from injury. He's still under minutes restriction, so he'll likely hit the mark against Atlanta.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction

The Mavericks are slightly favored to beat the Hawks due to having homecourt advantage. However, both teams are very inconsistent, and this game looks even on paper, especially with Kyrie Irving out for Dallas. The prediction is a win for the Hawks, with the score going OVER 237.5 points.

