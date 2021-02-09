Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - February 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for some fireworks as two talent-rich teams lock horns when the Atlanta Hawks go head-to-head with the Dallas Mavericks for their second meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Both sides previously clashed in a fiercely contested matchup in which the Dallas Mavericks held on for the win behind Luka Doncic's 27 point performance. He also dished out 14 assists to snap their six-game losing streak. Kristaps Porzingis dropped 24 points and made the winning play down the stretch to hold off against an Atlanta Hawks' comeback rally in the fourth.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 7:30 PM ET. (Thursday 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have split their last ten games and have lost steam of late due to player injuries and inconsistent performances on the court. That said, the Atlanta Hawks are teeming with raw talent this campaign and are primed to do better as the season unfolds.

The Atlanta Hawks have dropped three of their last four matchups and will be eager to turn things around and exact revenge in their rematch against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a win in a high-scoring battle against the Raptors where they shot an efficient 56% from the field as a unit to register their eleventh win of the season.

Trae Young and Clint Capela sizzled with double-double performances each as Young dropped 28 points and thirteen assists and Capela tallied 23 points and sixteen boards. Both players will have to repeat the magic as they duel with Luka and Porzingis on Wednesday.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in action against the Washington Wizards

Trae Young will need to pull out all the stops in his matchup with Luka Doncic in point position. Young will be hungry to even out their season series and could come out guns blazing from the get-go. Trae has been on fire in their recent stretch, combining for a total of 74 points in his last three outings. The Atlanta Hawks will need their star point guard to be on top of his game to steal the win on the road.

In twenty-one games this season, Trae is averaging an impressive 26.7 points, 9.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds on 42% shooting from the field.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Danilo Gallinari, F John Collins, C Clint Capela.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have had a disappointing season considering the talent that is available to them. That said, they enter this contest on a two-game winning streak behind them but are still below .500 ahead of their fixture with the Atlanta Hawks.

Big time players make big time plays.



The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Golden State Warriors on Saturday in a closely contested game and then added another win to their column by besting the Timberwolves in their previous outing. In their game with the Wolves, the Mavericks saw as many as five players scoring in double digits to earn their eleventh victory of the season. Porzingis, Doncic, and Hardaway all scored above 20 points.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks shoots over Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz

Luka Doncic has been the driving force behind the Dallas Mavericks' recent success and is coming off a brilliant 26 point performance in which he also added eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes from the floor. He will fancy his chances against Trae Young in this matchup as he got the best of him last time around. Doncic continues to be one of the leaders in the MVP race this season as he fills up the stat sheet with phenomenal numbers.

In twenty-four games this season, Luka is averaging 27.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists on 45% shooting from the field.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Dorian Finney-Smith, F Kristaps Porzingis, C Maxi Kleber

Hawks vs. Mavericks Match Prediction

The matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks has all the makings of a high-scoring affair that could sway in favor of the team that can hold its nerves in the final moments of the game. Trae Young and Clint Capela will be hungry for revenge and this could give them a slight edge. Meanwhile, Luka and Porzingis are back on the winning track and will strive hard to keep the hot-streak alive. The Atlanta Hawks could take this one. That said, anything can happen once the players hit the floor.

