Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - February 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Last season's Eastern Conference finalists, the Atlanta Hawks, are gearing up to take on the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas in an enticing clash between two teams with postseason ambitions.

For all the highs of last season, the Atlanta Hawks have suffered a disappointing campaign thus far. They sit 10th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 25-27 record and are four games behind fourth seed the Brooklyn Nets. They've had a tumultuous start to the season but have seemingly turned a corner as they have won eight of their last 10 games in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Atlanta Hawks as they are the fifth seed in the highly competitive Western Conference with a record that reads 30 wins and 23 losses. The Mavericks, as ever, will be dependent on Luka Dončić and Kristaps Porziņģis to get them into the NBA Playoffs this season and are 17-10 at home this campaign.

This should be an interesting matchup between two teams who are in good form at the moment and have momentum coming into this game as they fight it out in their respective conferences to get into the playoffs.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, February 6th; 6:00 PM ET (Monday, February 7th; 4:30 AM).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Expressing the season to date for the Hawks as disappointing would be an understatement. After reaching the Eastern Conference finals last season by beating a powerhouse in the Philadelphia 76ers, the Hawks were supposed to kick on and build from that moment on.

But that hasn't happened as the Atlanta Hawks have looked a shadow of their former selves but have seemingly turned a corner in the last couple of weeks with a good run of results that saw them beat the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns.

The Hawks still have a very good chance of getting through to the postseason without having to participate in the Play-In tournament because of how tightly packed the East is looking at the moment.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young continues to light up the NBA with his trickey and ball-handling skills. He is one of the best guards in the league that would have been in the MVP conversation if the team had a better record, as he is currently averaging 27.9 points, four rebounds and 9.3 assists while shooting the ball better than 45% from the field and nearly 38% from the perimeter.

What makes him a tough prospect in guarding is his small frame along with his speed and control over the ball. Young's floaters are a treat to watch and very effective as well.

Trae Young's long range shooting is also a lethal weapon and has been compared to the ultimate marksman, Steph Curry. In just his fourth season in the league, Young is carrying the Atlanta Hawks franchise on his back, which has resulted in him recording 24 double-doubles this season.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Trae Young scored 43 points against the Suns, who had a .820 win percentage entering Thursday.



That is the 2nd-most points over the last 50 seasons in a win against an opponent with a win percentage of .800 or better (min. 50 games into season). Trae Young scored 43 points against the Suns, who had a .820 win percentage entering Thursday.That is the 2nd-most points over the last 50 seasons in a win against an opponent with a win percentage of .800 or better (min. 50 games into season). https://t.co/Z5xhgzFKQA

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young, Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter, Small Foward - De'Andre Hunter, Power Forward - John Collins, Center - Clint Capela

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell

The Dallas Mavericks, for all their championship aspirations, find themselves the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Led by Luka Dončić and Kristaps Porziņģis, the Mavericks will be hoping to make a deep run into the postseason this year and hopefully go all the way.

The likes of Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. have all made sizeable contributions to the Dallas Mavericks this season and will be required to supplement their two superstars to the best of their abilities if they are to go deep into the playoffs this season.

The Mavericks' offense has struggled this season, as they are ranked 17th in the league for offensive ratings, but the defense has held strong as they are ranked 5th in defensive ratings. Injuries have plagued the Dallas-based side this season as they have struggled to establish themselves at times.

Key Player - Luka Dončić

One of the best players in the league right now, Luka Dončić has struggled this season with fitness and ankle issues and that has impacted his performances and the performances of the Dallas Mavericks as well. The offense is designed to keep the ball at Dončić's hands and without him, the fluency seems to be impacted.

With that said, Luka Dončić is still averaging 26.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists, while shooting the ball better than 44% from the field and a nearly 31% from beyond the arc. He has recorded 25 double-doubles this season and eight triple-doubles.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Luka Doncic now has his 44th triple-double of his career. Doncic has now recorded a triple-double against 24 of the 30 current NBA franchises.



This also breaks a tie with Fat Lever (43) for the 10th-most triple-doubles in NBA history. Luka Doncic now has his 44th triple-double of his career. Doncic has now recorded a triple-double against 24 of the 30 current NBA franchises.This also breaks a tie with Fat Lever (43) for the 10th-most triple-doubles in NBA history. https://t.co/R2w8QTs9Y6

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Luka Dončić; Shooting Guard: Jalen Brunson; Small Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward: Reggie Bullock; Center: Dwight Powell

Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks Match Prediction

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of a win, so confidence is not going to be short for the Atlanta Hawks Bucks as well as the Dallas Mavericks. On paper, it is even-stevens between the two teams but the momentum is with the Hawks as they have seemingly turned their season around and will be disappointed to leave Dallas without a win.

Where to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks?

The Atlanta Hawks against the Dallas Mavericks will be broadcast on local TV - BSSW-DAL and BSSE-ATL You can also catch live action on the NBA League Pass.

