Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will lock horns with the Denver Nuggets in an enthralling NBA regular-season game at Ball Arena on Friday. Both teams will be heading into this game hoping for a win as they prepare for some grueling fixtures in the coming weeks.

As far as the Atlanta Hawks are concerned, the team is winless in 5 games and will be gunning to get a positive result on Friday. Their last game against the Golden State Warriors ended in a disappointing 113-127 loss for the Hawks. They will be hoping to turn things around and get their campaign back on track by putting up a special performance against the Nuggets.

Contrary to their opponents, the Denver Nuggets have been in terrific form in the past few weeks. They are unbeaten in 3 games and hold a 7-4 record this season. Their last game against the Indiana Pacers ended in a 101-98 win for them. Will Barton scored 30 points on the night to make things easier for the Nuggets. A win against the Hawks would be extremely beneficial for the team, as it would help them solidify their position in the Western Conference.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter have been listed as questionable for this encounter. Onyeka Okongwu will remain out of the game as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury. Sharife Cooper, Jalen Johnson and Skylar Mays have all been ruled out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Right Ankle Soreness De'Andre Hunter Questionable Right Wrist Strain Onyeka Okongwu Out Right Shoulder Injury Recovery Sharife Cooper Out G-League Jalen Johnson Out G -League Skylar Mays Out G -League

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar will remain out of the game as they continue to recover from their injuries. Michael Porter Jr. has been ruled out of the encounter against the Hawks due to lower back pain. Petr Cornelie will also be out of the game due to a G-League commitment.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out ACL injury Vlatko Cancar Out Left Hip Strain Michael Porter Jr. Out Lower Back Pain Petre Cornelie Out G - League

Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will make a few changes to their lineup in this game, as two of their starters have been reported to be questionable for this encounter. Trae Young will start on the backcourt with Kevin Huerter. Cam Reddish could be given a place in the starting lineup in the absence of De'Andre Hunter. He will partner with John Collins in the frontcourt, while Clint Capela keeps his place at center for the Hawks.

Denver Nuggets

Houston Rockets v Denver Nuggets ended 94-95 (file photo)

Will Barton and Monte Morris will keep their positions on the backcourt. With Michael Porter Jr. reported to be out, Jeff Green will start on the frontcourt alongside Aaron Gordon. The duo are excellent defensively and will prevent Trae Young and the Hawks from doing any major damage in the game. After being suspended for a game due to his attack on Markieff Morris, Nikola Jokic will be back for this encounter and will play at center for the Nuggets.

Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young, Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter, Small Forward - Cam Reddish, Power Forward - John Collins, Center - Clint Capela

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris, Shooting Guard - Will Barton, Small Forward - Aaron Gordon, Power Forward - Jeff Green, Center - Nikola Jokic

