Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will head to the Ball Arena on Friday to face off against the Denver Nuggets in an exciting NBA regular-season game. A victory will be very important for the Hawks, as they are winless in five games.

In their previous encounter, the team faced an on-fire Utah Jazz team. Despite their best efforts, the Hawks were handed a 98-110 loss on the night. Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter combined to score 55 points, but their efforts were not enough as the Jazz powered their way to another win. They need to soon find a way to get some victories if they are to repeat their exploits from last season.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets come into the game on Friday after winning the last three of their games. Despite Nikola Jokic being ruled out due to suspension, the Nuggets were successful in taking a 101-98 win against the Indiana Pacers. Will Barton scored 30 points on the night to lead the way for the team. They will be hoping to continue their brilliant form when they take to the floor to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 10:00 PM ET [Saturday, November 13, 7:30 AM IST]

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks currently hold a 4-8 record and sit 12th in the Eastern Conference. They have had a few good performances, but nothing has seemed to work for them in the last five games. Players like Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter have all been playing well, but poor defensive performances have led to them conceding a lot of points. They have a defensive rating of 113.2, which is not good for the team with the quality of the Hawks. Beating the Nuggets is going to be a tough task, however, the Hawks will give it their all and try and get a positive result from this game.

Key Player - Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks v Utah Jazz

Trae Young is one of the most charismatic young players in the NBA. He led the team to a deep playoff run last season and also earned himself a lucrative max contract extension. The 23 year old is averaging 24.0 PPG and 9.3 APG this season. He holds the capability to single-handedly turn the fortunes of the game. With the Hawks winless in five, Young will be determined to turn things around for them and put up a big night against the Nuggets on Friday.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Kevin Huerter, F - Cam Reddish, F - John Collins, C - Clint Capela

Denver Nuggets Preview

Houston Rockets v Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets started their 2021-22 campaign in a disappointing manner. However, they have now picked up pace and once again look like a top team in the Western Conference. Despite Jamal Murray being absent, the team has not lost its footing and looks like once again finishing among the top three seeds.

A win against the Hawks would push the Nuggets to a 8-4 record. With Jokic back in the lineup, they will certainly fancy their chances, however, the Hawks are not a team to be taken lightly. It will require another brilliant defensive performance from the Nuggets to stop Trae Young and his troops.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has been in the news over the last two days after his heated scuffle with Markieff Morris. The Joker was given a one-game suspension for attacking the Heat player from behind. However, keeping all of that controversy aside, Nikola Jokic will be determined to continue all the good work he has done this season.

He is averaging 25.4 PPG, 13.6 RPG and 5.7 APG on 60.9% shooting from the field. The Serbian will be hoping to put up another big night against the Hawks and help the team extend their winning streak to four games.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris, G - Will Barton, F - Aaron Gordon, F - Jeff Green, C - Nikola Jokic

Hawks vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks will be disappointed with the way they have started the season. However, the team were in a similar situation last season, but worked their way to reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. They have an extremely talented roster with players like Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and John Collins. All of these players are capable of producing match winning performances and will look to keep playing at their best to once again help the team into making a deep playoff run.

Despite losing five games on the trot, there is no doubting the capabilities of the Hawks team. Although the Nuggets are in good form, this time it looks like Atlanta will get to a win in this game and end their run of disappointments with a big performance.

Where to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Hawks vs Nuggets game will also be locally telecast on Altitude Sports and Bally Sports Southeast.

