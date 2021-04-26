Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 26th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

Having won four of their previous five fixtures, the Atlanta Hawks are riding high prior to their matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Without Trae Young in their last two games, the Hawks have still managed to find a way past the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks and are now looking to take back the fourth seed from the New York Knicks.

The season is very much over for the Detroit Pistons, who are focused on rebuilding around their young talent for the next campaign. Jerami Grant continues to be their standout threat on offense. However, as a team, the Pistons rank sixth-bottom for points scored over the last ten games. They will find it hard to outscore the Hawks, who rank tenth in the same category.

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons - Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks' injury report remains extensive coming into Monday night's matchup. Both Tony Snell (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) have missed the side's last 8 games and look unlikely to return for this one.

Despite winning without their talismanic guard, Trae Young, the Hawks will still want the 22-year-old back as soon as possible. At the time of writing it is unknown if Young will be fit to return for this matchup. He could be left out with one eye on the double-header against Philadelphia later in the week.

Kris Dunn (ankle) is also expected to remain sidelined while Cam Reddish still recovers from an Achilles injury.

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons star Jerami Grant.

Advertisement

For the Detroit Pistons, their injury report is far less daunting. Only point guard Dennis Smith Jr. has been ruled out of this matchup with a knee injury, while Rodney McGruder (elbow) is without a timetable for his return.

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons - Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins.

Even while dealing with injuries, the Atlanta Hawks have been able to rely on their array of scoring options recently. Their backcourt pairing of Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic have been electric from the field. The duo have put up 84 points together in the last two games.

Bogdan Bogdanovic was lighting it UP in the @ATLHawks W ⚡️



32 PTS - 3 STL - 6 3PM - 44.7 FPTS pic.twitter.com/noHTWpcyVp — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) April 26, 2021

The Hawks have also benefitted from their replacement guard, Lou Williams, who has helped them to a 11-3 record since arriving at the franchise. Lou Williams has taken up the role of leading the second unit, as expected.

Nate McMillan is also expected to name an unchanged frontcourt trio of Solomon Hill, Clint Capela and John Collins. In his last eight games, Capela has been a monster in the paint, averaging a whopping 17.6 boards and 1.4 blocks.

Advertisement

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have had a flurry of differing lineups in April due to multiple back-to-backs. They will most likely revert to the team that lost to the Spurs on Thursday. That means rookie Killian Hayes will return to the lineup in place of Cory Joseph alongside Josh Jackson.

Detroit's frontcourt was dominant against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday and should remain unchanged. Jerami Grant led his team with 25 points on the night, while Mason Plumlee grabbed a huge 21 rebounds and 17 points. Rookie Saddiq Bey has also impressed recently, putting up 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in his last 10 games.

HUGE game from Mason Plumlee!



17 PTS

21 REB

5 AST

2 BLK

53.7 FPTS pic.twitter.com/yTppFk6Crq — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) April 25, 2021

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons - Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Advertisement

Point Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter | Small Forward - Solomon Hill | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Josh Jackson | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Mason Plumlee