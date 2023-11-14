Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 14, 2023

The Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons will square off for the first time this season on Tuesday. Atlanta has been alternating wins and losses in its last four matchups after racking up four straight wins. The Hawks will be hoping to get back to the win column after Saturday night’s loss to the Miami Heat. Trae Young has been playing incredibly well but he needs his teammates to contribute more to regain their sizzling-hot form.

The Pistons, conversely, are mired in an eight-game losing streak, the longest in the NBA this season. After starting the season 2-1, they have fallen to 2-9. Detroit has 10 players averaging in double figures, led by Cade Cunningham’s 22.5 points per game. Pistons coach Monty Williams just can’t seemingly get all of them to play well at the same time.

Ausar Thompson has flown under the radar due to Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama. He’s somebody the Hawks will have to pay attention to, however, due to his impact on both ends of the floor. Thompson is expected to play a big role in the Pistons’ goal of snapping their embarrassing losing kid.

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Atlanta Hawks (5-4) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-9)

Date and Time: November 14, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons: Game preview

The Hawks’ offense has been the biggest reason for the outfit's early success. They put up 120.3 points per game, which is fourth in the NBA. Atlanta’s weakness, though, has been their defense. They’re at the doorstep of the bottom 10 in defensive efficiency. Quin Snyder’s team has to step up in that department to win in Detroit.

The Pistons are 21st in offensive rating and 20th in defensive efficiency. They’re a young team that’s learning to play together under Monty Williams’ tutelage. The Pistons, behind Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren have shown exciting potential. Detroit just hasn’t been able to put everything together well.

On any given night, though, they can pull off an upset. Despite their losing streak, they’ve always shown some fight. If the Hawks are lackadaisical, the Pistons could end up with their first win since Oct. 28.

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted starting lineups

Bogdan Bogdanovic could start in Trae Young’s place if the two-time All-Star is unavailable on Tuesday. Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Clint Capela and Jalen Johnson should line up for the Atlanta Hawks to start the game.

Marvin Bagley III, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham are expected to be Monty Williams’ starting five.

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons: Betting tips

Killian Hayes, who has been playing co-playmaker with Cade Cunningham has a 4.5 over/under assists prop. He is averaging 4.7 dimes in 11 games for the Detroit Pistons, which is second on the team. Bettors get +110 if they choose to go over the props.

Cunningham's over/under points prop is 22.5. Going over is -115 while choosing under is -113.

Clint Capela, the Atlanta Hawks' leading rebounder with 10.7 RPG, has a 10.5 props. -110 is the line for those who want to bet over while it's -125 who are taking under.

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction

The Hawks (-148) are -3 favorites to win on the road and even with Trae Young possibly not playing. Losing him, will have a big impact on the Hawks as he is also their leading playmaker.

The Detroit Pistons (+124) are desperate to snap an embarrassing seven-game losing streak. If the Hawks' two-time All-Star do not play, Detroit could cover the spread or win the game outright.