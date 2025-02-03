Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 3, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks will hope to break through against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Atlanta. Having gone winless against the home team this season, Atlanta will try to pull off an upset despite having an injury-hampered roster. Trae Young will likely play, but the Hawks will again be without Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kobe Bufkin.

Meanwhile, the Pistons will look to stay unbeaten against the Hawks and win the season series. Detroit will also improve to 3-0 during their six-game home stand if it can hold off the slumping Hawks despite the short rest. Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris are ready to lead the Pistons.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit will host the third matchup between the Hawks and the Pistons. Basketball fans can also check the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+140) vs. Pistons (-165)

Odds: Hawks (+3.5) vs. Pistons (-3.5)

Total: (O/U): Hawks (o234.5 -110) vs. Pistons (u234.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Atlanta Hawks are struggling because of injuries to key players. Trae Young has tried carrying the team, but they are usually overpowered. Unless somebody steps up to give him a hand, the Hawks could be headed for another loss.

Turnovers have been an issue for the Hawks during their eight-game losing streak. They could be more competitive if they limit their mistakes, particularly unforced ones.

Expand Tweet

Cade Cunningham continues to show why he deserves his All-Star berth this season. The Detroit Pistons guard is averaging 30.2 points, 9.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds in his last five games. Detroit’s offense hums if Cunningham plays with rhythm.

The Pistons have to use more screen actions to free their star guard from Dyson Daniels, the Atlanta defensive ace. Cunningham should take advantage of every opportunity when they force the smaller Trae Young on him.

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons predicted starting lineups

Hawks

PG: Trae Young | SG: Dyson Daniels | SF: Zaccharie Risacher | PF: Dominick Barlow | C: Onyeka Okongwu

Pistons

PG: Cade Cunningham | SG: Tim Hardaway Jr. | SF: Ausar Thompson | PF: Tobias Harris | C: Jalen Duren

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons betting tips

Trae Young dissected the Indiana Pacers defense on Saturday with 17 assists. This season, he's averaaging 11.5 APG, the best in the NBA. Despite injuries to key players, the diminutive guard continues to excel as a playmaker. He could top his 9.5 (O/U) assists prop on Monday.

Young also has a 3.5 (O/U) 3-pointers made props against the Pistons. Over his last six games, he nailed more than three triples just once. Detroit could hold him to less than three trifectas.

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The Hawks are injury plagued, and their play on both sides of the ball has suffered. Trae Young has been playing well, but overcoming the Detroit Pistons on the road will be tough. Detroit could extend its winning streak to three and beat the -3.5 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.