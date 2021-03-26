Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will host the Atlanta Hawks at the Chase Center on Friday.

The Warriors are going through a poor run of form, losing their last three games. They are tenth in the West and have a 22-23 record on the season, while the Atlanta Hawks are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, thanks to a 22-22 record.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors Injury Updates

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers

For the Atlanta Hawks, Cam Reddish and Kris Dunn will miss out this crucial clash. Reddish is sidelined due to an Achilles injury, while Kris Dunn won't feature because of a knee problem. Reddish is targetting a mid-April comeback, and Dunn's progress is being monitored on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, NBA trade deadline acquisition Lou Williams is listed as unavailable because of undisclosed reasons.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets

Steve Kerr will be without the Splash brothers duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for this game.

Thompson has been ruled out for the season due to an ACL injury. Curry sustained a tailbone fracture recently, which is expected to keep him out till March 30th, at the very least.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks could field a backcourt of Trae Young and Kevin Huerter, with Tony Snell starting at small forward.

John Collins and Clint Capela should make up the frontcourt. Danilo Gallinari has played a pivotal role off the bench lately, tallying 12 points and 3.9 rebounds on 40% shooting from the deep.

Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr could start the game with Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins at the guard spots. Poole has taken Curry's place in the starting lineup.

Kelly Oubre Jr. should start at the 3m and Draymond Green is expected to take up the other forward position. Meanwhile, rookie big James Wiseman should start at center.

Sophomore Eric Paschall has looked in good touch as a part of the bench unit, averaging 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in limited minutes of action.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young, Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter, Small Forward - Tony Snell, Power Forward - John Collins, Center - Clint Capela.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Jordan Poole, Shooting Guard - Andrew Wiggins, Small Forward - Kelly Oubre Jr., Power Forward - Draymond Green, Center - James Wiseman.