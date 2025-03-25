Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 25, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks start a crucial three-game road swing with a matchup against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Atlanta looks to even the season series after losing to Houston 100-96 in late January. A win by the Hawks, ranked No. 7 in the East, will keep them in the hunt for an outright playoff spot.

Like their visitors, the Rockets find themselves in another crucial home game, even though they've already secured a playoff berth. They aim to preserve their narrow lead over the Denver Nuggets, LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies in the battle for the No. 2 spot in the West.

Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Toyota Center in Houston will host the Hawks-Rockets rematch. Basketball fans can also catch the action by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+265) vs. Rockets (-330)

Odds: Hawks (+8.0) vs. Rockets (-8.0)

Total (O/U): Hawks (o234.0 -110) vs. Rockets (u234.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets Preview

The hobbled Atlanta Hawks nearly beat the Houston Rockets in their first meeting by playing surprisingly good perimeter defense. Atlanta’s much-maligned defense held Houston to 7-for-30 (23.3%) shooting from deep and forced the Rockets to 21 turnovers.

Atlanta will again be injury-riddled when they face Houston. Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson, Kobe Bufkin and Larry Nance Jr. will be out. Quin Snyder will need to inspire another outstanding defensive performance from his team to stand a chance against the home side.

The Rockets won in Atlanta in late January by making key defensive stops late in the game. They could have avoided a seesaw battle against the injury-hampered team if they had been more careful with the ball.

Houston can prevent another wire-to-wire finish if it can limit turnovers, particularly unforced ones. The Rockets must also try to dominate the paint against a team missing several frontcourt players.

Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups

Hawks

PG: Trae Young | SG: Dyson Daniels | SF: Zaccharie Risacher | PF: Mouhamed Gueye | C: Onyeka Okongwu

Rockets

PG: Fred VanVleet | SG: Jalen Green | SF: Dillon Brooks | PF: Amen Thompson | C: Alperen Sengun

Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets Betting Tips

In Houston’s win against Atlanta, the Rockets forced the ball out of Trae Young’s hands. Ice Trae shot 7-for-16, including 2-for-9 from deep. The Rockets defense, one of the best in the NBA, could hold Young under his 25.5 (O/U) points prop.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.3 points per game in January. Without Clint Capela and Larry Nance Jr., the All-Star center could blow by his 19.5 (O/U) points prop. Houston leads the NBA in offensive rebounding with 14.0 ORB per contest.

Against the Hawks’ hobbled frontcourt, Sengun likely gets more opportunities to score near the basket.

Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks won their last three games, including one over the Golden State Warriors, heading into their matchup with the Houston Rockets. Despite an injury-hampered roster, Trae Young has done a remarkable job carrying his team.

However, the Rockets’ defense is elite and they will be playing at home. The home team likely sweeps the season series but allows the Hawks to cover the +8.0 spread.

