Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 6, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets meet in one of four games scheduled for Monday.

The matchup at Toyota Center will open the preseason for both teams, marking their first game of the 2025-26 campaign.

Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets game details and betting tips

The Hawks-Rockets clash is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) at Toyota Center, Houston. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Hawks (+130) vs Rockets (-155)

Odds: Hawks (+3.5 -110) vs Rockets (-3.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Fever (o223.5 -110) vs Aces (u223.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets preview

The Hawks have had a hectic offseason, focusing on building a stronger team around Trae Young. They added Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard and Kristaps Porzingis, making improvements to the roster.

With the Eastern Conference looking weaker this year because of Jayson Tatum’s injury in Boston, Joel Embiid’s setback in Philadelphia and Damian Lillard’s departure from Milwaukee, the Hawks have a real opportunity to make a deep run in the playoffs.

The Rockets, meanwhile, are coming off a promising playoff run. Just as it seemed they were ready to take a step forward, catastrophe struck, as Fred VanVleet suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Without their starting point guard, the Rockets will need to adjust and find someone who can rise to the occasion as the third star, complementing Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun.

Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups

Hawks

G: Trae Young | G: Dyson Daniels | F: Jalen Johnson | F: Kristaps Porzingis | C: Onyeka Okongwu

Rockets

G: Aaron Holiday | G: Amen Thompson | F: Kevin Durant | F: Jabari Smith Jr. | C: Alperen Sengun

Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets prediction

Even though both teams are still learning to play together with their new additions, the Rockets are seen as the slight favorites. They have more star power on their roster. Additionally, Alperen Sengun is in red-hot form, having led Turkey to a runner-up finish in the 2025 EuroBasket.

