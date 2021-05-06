Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineup and Starting 5s - May 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks will face the Indiana Pacers in an enticing NBA Eastern Conference matchup at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

The Atlanta Hawks have been in scintillating form and are heading into this contest on the back of a 135-103 blowout win over the Phoenix Suns. Seven Hawks players scored in double digits, with Clint Capela registering a team-high 18 points on the night.

The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, have won just once in their last five games and were beaten by the Sacramento Kings 93-14 in their previous fixture. The Pacers struggled offensively and committed 22 turnovers during the match. Domantas Sabonis registered a double-double, tallying a team-high 17 points and 13 rebounds on the night.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers - Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks

De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Atlanta Hawks (center) in action

De'Andre Hunter (knee) and Cam Reddish (Achilles) are the only two players listed in the Atlanta Hawks' injury report. The former is listed as day-to-day, while the latter is out indefinitely.

Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers (center) in action

The Indiana Pacers have several players listed on their injury report. Edmond Sumner (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Jeremy Lamb are listed as day-to-day. Meanwhile, Myles Turner (toe), JaKarr Sampson (concussion) and T.J. Warren (foot) have been ruled out of the game.

Turner and Sampson have been ruled out indefinitely, while Warren is out for the season.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers - Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are likely to field the same starting lineup from their previous game.

Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic will be deployed in the backcourt, while forwards Tony Snell and John Collins are expected to partner center Clint Capela.

Kevin Huerter, Danillo Gallinari, Tony Snell and Lou Williams are likely to play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers could make a few changes to their lineup, depending on the availability of Malcolm Brogdon and Edmond Sumner.

If the two players do not return to the lineup, the Pacers will likely stick to the starting lineup that they used in their previous game. Caris LeVert and Aaron Holiday were the two guards in that lineup, while Doug McDermott, Oshae Brissett and Domantas Sabonis were deployed on the frontcourt.

T.J. McConnell and Justin Holiday are likely to play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers - Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Tony Snell l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela.

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Caris LeVert l Shooting Guard - Aaron Holiday l Small Forward - Oshae Brissett l Power Forward - Doug McDermott l Center - Domantas Sabonis.

