Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 1, 2025 

The Atlanta Hawks face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, the first of three meetings between the two this season. Atlanta, which lost 0-4 last season to Indiana, hopes to avoid another shutout. The Pacers will try to beat the Hawks minus Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela, Kobe Bufkin and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Meanwhile, the Tyrese-Haliburton-led team will try to keep its dominance over the Hawks. The Pacers, who finished January with a 10-2 record look to have a strong start this month. Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin are both questionable, but Haliburton and newly-named All-Star Pascal Siakam are available.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will host the Hawks-Pacers game. Fans can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+260) vs. Pacers (-320)

Odds: Hawks (+8.0) vs Pacers (-8.0)

Total: Hawks (o239.5 -110) vs. Pacers (u239.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Atlanta Hawks closed last month with seven straight losses because of injuries to key players. Atlanta has been competitive, but it has been overpowered in many of their losses. How the Hawks overcome the same problem is anybody’s guess.

Trae Young had a solid January but did not get enough support from his teammates. Until multiple Hawks step up, the Quin Snyder-coached team could suffer their seventh straight loss.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers offense, which often overwhelmed opponents last season, is back on track. Rick Carlisle’s offense, behind Tyrese Haliburton, ranked No. 2 in offensive rating in January, per StatMuse.

Indiana can exploit the undermanned visitors by moving the ball and by relentlessly pushing the pace. If Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard are unavailable, Ben Sheppard and T.J. McConnel must continue giving Haliburton and Siakam a hand in carrying the team.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups

Hawks

PG: Trae Young | SG: Dyson Daniels | SF: Zaccharie Risacher | PF: Mouhamed Gueye | C: Onyeka Okongwu

Pacers

PG: Tyrese Haliburton | PG: Ben Sheppard | SF: Aaron Nesmith | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Myles Turner

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers betting tips

Pascal Siakam averaged 22.4 points per game in January and 25.0 ppg in his last five games. He shot 59.3%, including 46.7% from deep during that stretch. The newly-named All-Star could blow past his 21.5 (O/U) points prop against the injury-riddled Hawks.

With several key contributors out, opponents routinely try to force the ball out of Trae Young’s hands. Ice Trae is averaging 16.6 ppg in his last five games. The point guard, who felt he was snubbed with his exclusion from the All-Star game, could struggle again. Young might not go over his 23.5 (O/U) points prop.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The injury-riddled Hawks have a porous defense and a stuttering offense. Beating the in-form Pacers will be a tough task. The Hawks might not even cover the +8.0 spread.

