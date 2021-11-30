Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will try to bounce back after a stinging loss to rival New York Knicks when they visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse to battle the Indiana Pacers.

With their season-high seven-game winning streak snapped at home by the Knicks, the Atlanta Hawks will be looking to start a new streak against the Indiana Pacers. Offense will once more be their calling card as they push to extend Indiana’s losing streak to three games.

Coach Rick Carlisle’s team still has not found the consistency to really push for a playoff spot this season. After seemingly finding a groove in back-to-back wins against the Pelicans and Bulls, they’ve lost consecutive games against the Bucks and Timberwolves.

Tony East @TEastNBA



🏀Every team with a -0.5 net rating or better has 10 or more wins... except the Pacers.

🏀Every team with a +1.0 net rating or better has 10 or fewer losses... except the Pacers. Tony East @TEastNBA The Pacers are 8-12 and yet 12th in net rating this season at +1.3. Wild discrepancy. That will happen when over half your wins are by double digits and half your losses are by 5 or less. The Pacers are 8-12 and yet 12th in net rating this season at +1.3. Wild discrepancy. That will happen when over half your wins are by double digits and half your losses are by 5 or less. Update: the Pacers are 14th in the NBA with a +1.0 net rating. It makes their 9-14 record so weird.🏀Every team with a -0.5 net rating or better has 10 or more wins... except the Pacers.🏀Every team with a +1.0 net rating or better has 10 or fewer losses... except the Pacers. twitter.com/TEastNBA/statu… Update: the Pacers are 14th in the NBA with a +1.0 net rating. It makes their 9-14 record so weird.🏀Every team with a -0.5 net rating or better has 10 or more wins... except the Pacers.🏀Every team with a +1.0 net rating or better has 10 or fewer losses... except the Pacers. twitter.com/TEastNBA/statu…

The Indiana Pacers will need more production from the rest of the crew with starting center Myles Turner out with an illness.

Game Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 1st; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, December 2nd; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks's offense has been impressive in their last couple of games. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

The Atlanta Hawks should be kicking themselves for losing to an undermanned New York Knicks team on their home floor. It was their first meeting since dismissing the favored Knicks in the playoffs last season.

While Trae Young tormented the Knicks again, the rest of the roster simply could not buy a basket from downtown. The Atlanta Hawks are fourth in the league in three-point field goal percentage but were horrible against the Knicks. They made only 24.3% of their three-point shots when they have been averaging 36.9% for the year.

If only they could have hit a few more shots, they could have been on an eight-game winning run. The Atlanta Hawks will try to start another streak starting with the game against the Indiana Pacers.

Atlanta will have to find ways to replace the production of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish as they recover from their respective injuries.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young has been spectacular for the Atlanta Hawks this season. He has just been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He is currently fifth in scoring and third in assists in the NBA. His 39.4% three-point field goal percentage this season is a career-best.

NBA @NBA



West: Devin Booker (

East: Trae Young ( NBA Players of the Week for Week 6.West: Devin Booker ( @Suns East: Trae Young ( @ATLHawks NBA Players of the Week for Week 6.West: Devin Booker (@Suns)East: Trae Young (@ATLHawks) https://t.co/ug4thrdPmW

As the best in the East for the week, he is averaging 31.3 points and 8.5 assists on 51% shooting from rainbow territory. The Atlanta Hawks are reminding the NBA of what they are capable of, particularly if Young is playing at an All-Star level.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Delon Wright | F - Kevin Huerter | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers will miss Myles Turner's defensive presence in their next few games. [Photo: NBA.com]

It must be very frustrating for Rick Carlisle and the Indiana Pacers to be unable to play consistent basketball to get wins. While they previously struggled at the beginning of games, they have now been inefficient in closing out matches. Their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves was a perfect example of not playing solid 48 minutes of basketball.

Adding to the Indiana Pacers woes is the loss of Myles Turner to injury. He has been the team’s lynchpin on defense and one of its fiercest competitors. It’ll take a collective effort to make up for his production, particularly on defense.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Without Myles Turner in the lineup, Domantas Sabonis had his most dominant game of the season against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two-time All-Star finished with 16 points, a career-high 25 big rebounds and 10 assists. His play on both ends of the floor was a big part of the Indiana Pacers’ performance.

StatMuse @statmuse Domantas Sabonis joined Shaq and Hakeem as the only players with a 25-rebound triple-double since the three point era (1980).



16 PTS

25 REB

10 AST



He’s the only one to do so with 10+ assists. Domantas Sabonis joined Shaq and Hakeem as the only players with a 25-rebound triple-double since the three point era (1980).16 PTS25 REB10 ASTHe’s the only one to do so with 10+ assists. https://t.co/sILzxrNr9A

In 23 games, Sabonis is averaging yet another double-double for the Indiana Pacers. He is turning in 17.3 points and 12 rebounds per contest. His four assists and 1.1 steals a game just highlight his importance to the team.

The six-year veteran may not get the same media coverage as Giannis Antetokounmpo or Joel Embiid, but he is getting the job done for the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - T.J. McConnell | F - Caris LeVert | F - Justin Holiday | C - Domantas Sabonis

Hawks vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks are only 3-8 away from home despite their spectacular offensive display in the last ten games. They will also be coming in short-handed as Bogdan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter are recovering from injuries.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers have been solid on their home floor despite their 9-14 record. They will also be without their defensive anchor in Myles Turner.

The Indiana Pacers could protect their home court against the Atlanta Hawks in this game.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Pacers game

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Atlanta.

Edited by Parimal