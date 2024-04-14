Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 14, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks will fly to Indianapolis to try and play spoilers to the Indiana Pacers’ playoff aspirations. Atlanta, which is already relegated to the play-in tournament, can drag their opponents to the same fate by beating them on Sunday. The Hawks, though, will attempt to pull off an upset without Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson, Wesley Matthews and Onyeka Okungwu.

The Pacers have one final chance to punch a guaranteed ticket in the playoffs. All they have to do is defend their home court against the Hawks who have relished the role of spoilers. A few of Indy’s players are on the injury report but Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner have all been cleared to play.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Hawks are 0-3 versus the Pacers this season. But, a win against the hosts will prevent a shutout and hand Indiana a loss that will painfully sting them.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers. Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports SE-ATL will air the game live locally. Basketball fans outside of the said regions can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+650) vs. Pacers (-1000)

Spread: Hawks (+14.0) vs. Pacers (-14.0)

Total (O/U): Hawks (o236.5 -110) vs. Pacers (u236.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers: Game preview

The Atlanta Hawks have nothing to play for except to get themselves ready for their play-in showdown with the Chicago Bulls in a few days. They will use the matchup against the Pacers as another game to get Trae Young up to speed. After missing the past six weeks due to a hand injury, “Ice Trae” returned two nights ago. He will use Sunday to get his rhythm back and hopefully deal their opponents a damaging blow to their playoff hopes.

Expand Tweet

The Indiana Pacers are hyped for Sunday’s game to finally earn a seat in the playoffs. They will try to run the Hawks off their home floor. Atlanta’s injuries and the strategy to probably rest some players will only work in Indy’s favor.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

SF - De’Andre Hunter, C - Clint Capela, PG - Trae Young, SG - Dejounte Murray and SG - Bogdan Bogdanovic will start for the Atlanta Hawks.

Bruno Fernando, a wrecking ball of energy for the Hawks, will likely see action early and stay on the floor for extended minutes. Hawks coach Quin Snyder will also likely give his second-stringers more time.

PF - Pascal Siakam, C - Myles Turner, SF - Aaron Nesmith, PG - Andrew Nembhard and PG - Tyrese Haliburton will open the game for the Indiana Pacers.

Obi Toppin or Jalen Smith could play the sixth-man role for coach Rick Carlisle who will likely rotate his players based on the game’s flow.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Pascal Siakam has a 20.5 over/under points prop. Siakam hasn’t hit over 20 points in his last three games but the magnitude of Sunday’s matchup could spur him to score more. He is likely going over his points prop versus the Hawks.

Tyrese Haliburton has a 19.5 over/under points prop. Haliburton’s value is more pronounced with his passing and playmaking. But, like Siakam, he will be asked to be more aggressive in scoring for the win-needy Pacers. The All-Star guard will likely top his points prop.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

The Pacers badly need to win against a team with nothing to play for. Indiana might allow the Hawks to cover the +14.0 spread if Rick Carlisle will take out his best players early. Otherwise, it should be the Pacers running away with a victory on Sunday.