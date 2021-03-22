Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers: How to watch, TV schedule, channel, live stream - March 22 | NBA season 2020-2021

The rampant Atlanta Hawks continue their road trip to the West Coast as they take on the LA Clippers next at Staples Center.

The Atlanta Hawks have registered eight straight wins - the longest streak amongst Eastern Conference teams - and have surged into the top 4 of the standings. In their last game, the Hawks beat the LA Lakers 99-94, which improved their season record to 22-20.

Nate McMillan moves to 8-0 as the Atlanta Hawks’ interim coach, tied for fourth in the East at 22-20. So far, McMillan’s making a strong case to keep this job beyond the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 20, 2021

John Collins had 27 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, while Trae Young scored 14 points and provided 11 assists on the night. With the kind of form the Hawks are in, they will be fancying their chances of toppling the LA Clippers.

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, will look to build a winning streak, something they haven't been able to achieve for a month now. They decimated the Charlotte Hornets 125-98 in their last outing, thanks to Paul George's brilliant performance.

George scored a team-high 21 points, provided five assists, and claimed ten rebounds, while Kawhi Leonard added 17 points as the Clippers claimed their 27th win of the campaign.

📊 21 PTS / 10 AST / 5 REB / 0 TO@Yg_Trece got it done in DTLA. pic.twitter.com/BYGStE9zAl — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 21, 2021

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season. The Atlanta Hawks were victorious in their previous encounter as they beat the LA Clippers 108-99. Kawhi Leonard and the crew will be eager to avenge that defeat and hope they can carry their momentum forward from the last game against the Hornets.

How to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers game?

Time: 10:00 PM (Eastern Time); 7:30 (Indian Standard Time).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV Channel: Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports Southeast

Live stream: NBA League Pass.

Atlanta Hawks - Team news

Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Cam Reddish (Achilles), De'Andre Hunter (knee), and Kris Dunn (ankle) for the match against the LA Clippers. Brandon Goodwin is listed as 'day-to-day'.

Injured - Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter, Kris Dunn

Doubtful - Brandon Goodwin

Suspended - None.

LA Clippers - Team news

LA Clippers #21 Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka are both ruled out by the LA Clippers at the moment. The former has been dealing with a knee problem, while the latter is out due to a back injury.

Injured - Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka

Doubtful - None.

Suspended - None.

