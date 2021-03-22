Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers prediction and match preview - March 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The red-hot Atlanta Hawks continue their Western Conference road trip with a matchup against the LA Clippers on Monday. The Hawks have certainly exceeded expectations this season. The team are back in playoff contention after three years and are now on an eight-game winning streak. In the first meeting of the season between the two sides, the Atlanta Hawks emerged victorious behind a 38-point performance from Trae Young.

The Hawks just beat the reigning NBA champions and Clippers' cross-town rivals, the LA Lakers but given Trae Young's questionable status for this game, their win-streak might come to an end. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are dealing with injuries as well and have lost five of their last eight games.

Match details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, March 22nd; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 23rd; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

LA Clippers Preview

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have entered an inconsistent slump as they have alternately lost and won games while struggling to find a rhythm. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are putting up decent numbers but are unable to win down the stretch. Not a single player from the LA Clippers roster makes the list of top 50 clutch players this season.

The LA Clippers have listed Serge Ibaka (back) and Patrick Beverly (knee) out for the game and losing two starters could cost them. Their rebounding and assist numbers continue to be abysmal and they consistently attempt the fewest shots in the league. Surprisingly, Leonard and George's volume shooting and efficiency has led the LA Clippers to the third-best offense in the NBA. They also lead the league in 3P%.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is one of the most consistent players in the league. He is leading the team in PER, minutes played, points, and steals while dishing out the second-highest assists. He is also enjoying the second-most efficient season of his career and his presence on the court makes an immediate impact, as does his solid defense.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Reggie Jackson, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Marcus Morris Sr., C Ivica Zubac

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Trae Young and John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have made significant progress this season. The team is the 9th-best rated offense in the league and makes the 2nd-most free throws. Multiple players on the roster are having career years.

Clint Capela leads the league in rebounds with a whopping 14.2 boards per game while Trae Young is the team's best player and leads the team in scoring, minutes played and assists.

Kevin Huerter has been putting up meaningful production while leading the team in steals. DeAndre Hunter continues to deal with injury issues and is listed as questionable for this matchup after playing just 18 games this season. Trae Young is questionable as well, while Kris Dunn is confirmed to be out for the game.

Key Player - John Collins

John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks

John Collins is the second-best scoring option on the team and, with Young doubtful for the game, he will have to step up again. He has been great this season, recording the second-most points, rebounds, and blocks on the team.

Collins led the Atlanta Hawks to victory against the LA Lakers in their last outing, as he exploded for 27 points and 16 boards on 11-15 shooting from the floor. He will need to put up another big performance if the Atlanta Hawks are to grab a second win over the LA Clippers.

John Collins today 😤😤



27 PTS

16 REB

3 BLK

73 FG%

50 3P%



Monster on the glass. pic.twitter.com/cAGnk4JOko — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 20, 2021

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Rajon Rondo, G Kevin Huerter, F Tony Snell, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

Hawks vs Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers have an advantage over the Atlanta Hawks as the latter's main scorer is questionable for the game. However, the important thing to note is that the Clippers are below-average at rebounding while the Hawks are an amazing rebounding team.

The Hawks will keep them off the glass and given the absence of Serge Ibaka, it could make matters worse for the LA Clippers.

Expect a thriller tonight at Staples Center as the Atlanta Hawks fight to keep their win-streak alive while the LA Clippers try to take advantage of Trae Young's absence.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Clippers game?

The Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers game will have local coverage on FOX Sports Prime Ticket and FOX Sports Southeast. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

