Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - December 26, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks will look to start the year 2-0 as they head down to Tennesse to take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Both teams will be looking to earn an NBA playoff berth after missing the cut last season.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, December 26th, 5 PM ET

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks looked impressive in their 124-104 win over the Chicago Bulls in their season opener. It was the perfect start for the young Hawks team that expects to make a leap this year after a disappointing 2019-20 season.

I am enjoying opening night for the @AtlantaHawks. So much more talent, So much superior bench. So much more promise. Let’s get an NBA thing going in this town... — steakshapiro (@steakshapiro) December 24, 2020

Atlanta went all-in on this offense, and it paid off in the first game. Atlanta shot 54% from the field, going 43 out of 80. They had seven players that put up 11 or more points.

For the Atlanta Hawks to start their season 2-0, they will need to continue their offensive efficiency to beat the Memphis Grizzlies on the road.

Key Player - Trae Young

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young leads the way for the Atlanta Hawks. The point guard put up 37 points in the win against the Bulls on just 12 shots while adding seven assists.

There is never a question of whether the all-star will put up points, but if he can become more efficient and allow the offense to flow through multiple players, the Hawks will have no problem against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari, Cam Reddish, John Collins

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies lost their season opener to the San Antonio Spurs 131-119 on Wednesday night despite a career-high 44 points from the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies will have no issue putting up points this season, but their defense will be a liability. Memphis allowed 30 or more points in every quarter against the Spurs.

For the Grizzles to earn a win against the Atlanta Hawks – and to ultimately reach their goal of making the 2020-21 NBA playoffs – the defense will need to be their focal point.

Key Player - Grayson Allen

Memphis Grizzlies v Toronto Raptors

Grayson Allen is the key player for the Memphis Grizzlies. With Allen being the starting shooting guard for the Grizzles this year, he will have to become way more aggressive on offense. The Duke alumnus only had six points on 2 of 7 shooting, including 2 of 6 from behind the arc.

For Memphis to have a chance at winning on Saturday night, Grayson Allen will have to play a larger role on the offensive side of the floor and take some of the pressure off Ja Morant.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Ja Morant, Dillion Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas, Kyle Anderson, Grayson Allen

Hawks vs Grizzlies Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks will beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night and go to 2-0 on the year. The Hawks' offense will be too much for the Grizzlies, who have been struggling with their defensive rotation.

Where to watch Hawks vs Grizzlies

Local telecast of the game will be available on Fox Sports Southeast. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.