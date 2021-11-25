Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will lock horns with the Memphis Grizzlies in an enticing NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the FedExForum Arena on Friday. A win in this game would be a great boost for both teams ahead of a tough round of games ahead.

The Hawks will come into this game off an impressive 124-106 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Trae Young starred with 31 points and 11 assists in the Hawks' win. The team will hope to put up a similar performance in Memphis, and extend their winning run to seven games.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are coming into the game after a disappointing 126-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors at home. After starting the game strongly in the first half, the Grizzlies ran out of steam in the second. They will look to recover from that setback, and strive to return to winning ways against the Hawks.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, November 26; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 27; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedExForum Arena, Memphis, TN.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs

The Atlanta Hawks have been in great recent form. Thanks to their seven-game unbeaten run, they are now 10-9 on the season to ascend to ninth in the Eastern Conference. The likes of Trae Young and John Collins have played very well for the Hawks during this unbeaten run.

They will hope to continue contributing to the team, and help them into another deep playoff run. The Hawks will look to continue their win streak. However, their work will be cut out against a talented and young Grizzlies team.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young is one of the most charismatic young players in the NBA. In just three years, he has established a big name for himself in the league.

The 23-year-old is averaging 25.3 PPG and 9.1 APG through the 19 games he has played this season. He has been playing with high efficiency, and will hope to continue doing so as the season progresses.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks Raining threes out there ☔️ Raining threes out there ☔️ https://t.co/nvM8s7V2Rf

The game against the Grizzlies will be a face-off between him and Ja Morant. Both of them are considered to be the two best young players in the league at the moment. Young will hope to put up a big performance, and help the Hawks to their 11th win of the season.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young; G - Bogdan Bogdanovic; F - Kevin Huerter; F - John Collins; C - Clint Capela.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies are 9-9 on the season to occupy seventh place in the Western Conference.

Ja Morant has been the star for the team, helping them out of tough situations several times this season. The defeat to the Raptors was a big disappointment for the team. But the Grizzlies are expected to bounce back strong from that setback, and put up a special performance against the Hawks at home.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant has been in great form this season. His game has elevated to the next level ,and he is now playing like an All-Star player.

The 22-year-old is averaging 25.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG and 7.1 APG while shooting at 47.8% from the field. His poster dunks and crazy layups have been a regular feature in the team's highlight reels and basketball mixes this season.

However, he has made it very clear that victory is the only thing that matters to him. The youngster will hope to bring his best to the floor against the Hawks, and lead the team to their tenth win of the season.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz that island is a lonely place......... that island is a lonely place......... https://t.co/XwKK7eXFdx

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant; G - Desmond Bane; F - Dillon Brooks; F - Jaren Jackson Jr.; C - Steven Adams.

Hawks vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Grizzlies and the Hawks have young and talented rosters. Both of them are led by young and charismatic leaders in Ja Morant and Trae Young, respectively.

That makes their upcoming clash an entertaining one. However, given Memphis' record against big teams and Morant's ability to deliver in big games, the Grizzlies could emerge victorious in this matchup.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Grizzlies game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Hawks vs Grizzlies game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southeast.

