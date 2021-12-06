Atlanta Hawks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks are scheduled to play the Minnesota Timberwolves for their next game of the ongoing NBA season. The Hawks, who are on a two-game losing streak, head to Minnesota with 12 wins and 12 losses. They currently stand 10th in the Eastern Conference and have had a disappointing season so far.

Their seven-game winning streak in November was a lifeline for a team that was 4-9 before November 14th. The Hawks have the second-best offensive rating (113.9) in the entire league. However, they are defensively one of the weakest and have a rating of 111.6 (26th of 30).

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, are 9th in the Western Conference and have won 11 games and lost 12. They'll head into Monday on a two-game losing streak. The Timberwolves have one of the best defenses in the league, but apart from their big 3, lack any impactful attackers. The stark contrast between Minnesota and Atlanta, a battle between a strong offense and strong defense, will leave the Target Center electrified.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks are yet to submit their official report, but based on the information available, we know that Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu will remain sidelined for the upcoming game. Bogdanovic, who is recovering from a sprained right ankle, will be evaluated next week before he is deemed fit for action.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks



Bogdan Bogdanovic, underwent an MRI earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. The MRI confirmed a right ankle sprain. Following a period of rest and rehabilitation, his status will be updated in approximately two weeks. An @emoryhealthcare injury update:Bogdan Bogdanovic, underwent an MRI earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. The MRI confirmed a right ankle sprain. Following a period of rest and rehabilitation, his status will be updated in approximately two weeks. An @emoryhealthcare injury update:Bogdan Bogdanovic, underwent an MRI earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. The MRI confirmed a right ankle sprain. Following a period of rest and rehabilitation, his status will be updated in approximately two weeks. https://t.co/s5iuK0ojSz

Cam Reddish, who has missed the last three games due to a non-Covid illness, has not been confirmed for the Atlanta Hawks' face-off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Solomon Hill, who left early in the game against the Charlotte Hornets with a hamstring injury, is doubtful for Monday.

Player Name Status Reason Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Ankle injury De'Andre Hunter Out Wrist injury Onyeka Okongwu Out Shoulder injury Cam Reddish Questionable Illness Solomon Hill Doubtful Hamstring injury

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves have no players officially listed as sidelined due to an injury or illness for their upcoming game against the Hawks. However, four of their players are listed as questionable and one as probable.

Patrick Beverly, Jaylen Nowell, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns are all marked as questionable and may or may not play depending on their status leading up to the game. With Russell and Towns on the list, only Anthony Edwards of Minnesota's big 3 is confirmed for December 6th. Jaden McDaniels, who had flu-like symptoms, has been listed as probable.

Player Name Status Reason Patrick Beverley Questionable Strained left abductor Jaylen Nowell Questionable Back spasms De'Angelo Russell Questionable Sore right ankle Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable Tailbone Contusion Jaden McDaniels Probable Flu like symptoms

Atlanta Hawks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Lou Williams will start alongside Trae Young on the backcourt in Bogdanovic's absence. Young is Atlanta's top scorer and is currently averaging 26.2 points per game. Meanwhile, Kevin Heurter, John Collins and Clint Capela will start up front. Capela is the Hawks' rebounding machine and is currently averaging 12.5 rebounds per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves

For Minnesota, in the likelihood of Towns and Russell's absence, Taurean Prince will start up front alongside Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid. Naz Reid will step in as the team's starting center to replace Towns.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter NEW ANTHONY EDWARDS DUNK DROPPED 💥 NEW ANTHONY EDWARDS DUNK DROPPED 💥 https://t.co/GUXx4ykKPX

Anthony Edwards, who is currently averaging 22 points while landing a team-high three 3-pointers per game, will be a crucial scorer against the Hawks. He will start on the backcourt alongside Malik Beasley.

Atlanta Hawks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Lou Williams | Small Forward - Kevin Huerter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

Minnesota Timberwolves

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Malik Beasley | Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards | Small Forward - Jared Vanderbilt | Power Forward - Taurean Prince | Center - Naz Reid.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar