Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

New Orleans Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks
Godwin Mathew
ANALYST
Modified Oct 27, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Preview

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. Both teams will look to continue their winning ways, as they come into this game off wins in their last games.

The Atlanta Hawks secured a stunning win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Trae Young scored 32 points on a highly efficient 61.9% shooting from the field. His brilliant exploits helped the Hawks record a dominant 122-104 win on the night. They will hope to replicate a similar performance against the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans secured their first win of the season against a strong Minnesota Timberwolves side on Monday. Jonas Valanciunas scored 22 points and secured 23 rebounds in the Pelicans' 107-98 win. Devonte' Graham, Brandon Ingram and Valanciunas combined for 70 points on the night. They will now hope to put up a similar performance against the Raptors at home.

GREEN’S DUB CELLY ❗️#WBD | # Pelicans https://t.co/5WLSfRqrr4

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks have a few injury concerns ahead of their game against the Pelicans.

Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari are reported to be questionable for this game. De'Andre Hunter's status is reported as probable for this game. The only Hawks player out of this game is Onyeka Okongwu, as he is recovering from a right shoulder injury.

Player Name Status Reason
Onyeka Okongwu Out Right Shoulder Injury 
De'Andre Hunter Probable Non-Covid related illness
Lou WilliamsQuestionable Right Ankle Soreness
Danilo Gallinari Questionable Left Shoulder Soreness

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The New Orleans Pelicans will miss the services of their talented youngster, Zion Williamson, for this game, due to a right foot injury he sustained during the offseason. Josh Hart, meanwhile, has been reported as questionable for this game.

Player Name Status Reason 
Zion WilliamsonOut Right Foot Injury 
Josh Hart Questionable Right Quad Tendinosis

Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks have looked solid this year. Their starting 5 has been consistent, and they could once again prefer to play the same lineup against the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely start at the backcourt. Kevin Huerter and John Collins could feature on the frontcourt, while Clint Capela starts at center.

JOHN COLLINS IS NOT FROM THIS PLANET https://t.co/nz0o3eseZ1

New Orleans Pelicans

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans could opt for the same lineup that helped them to a win against the Timberwolves.

DeVonte' Graham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely play in the backcourt for the Pels. Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones could take positions on the frontcourt. Jonas Valanciunas could be as the center for the Pelicans.

JONAS MOVIN & GROOVIN 🕺📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA https://t.co/QCGBu1qLSs

Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young; Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic; Small Forward - Kevin Huerter; Power Forward - John Collins; Center - Clint Capela.

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - DeVonte' Graham; Shooting Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker; Small Forward - Herbert Jones; Power Forward - Brandon Ingram; Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Edited by Bhargav
