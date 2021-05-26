Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 26th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks will be looking to gain a bigger advantage in Game 2 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series with the New York Knicks. Wednesday's encounter will be crucial for the Knicks as they try to avoid going down a 0-2 hole.

Trae Young scored the game-winner in Game 1 with 0.9 seconds remaining on the clock to give the Atlanta Hawks a 107-105 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. While Young flourished in the first playoff game of his career with 32 points, Julius Randle struggled in his postseason debut.

The New York Knicks forward shot 6-of-23 from the field to finish with 15 points and 12 rebounds. For Game 2 to go the Knicks’ way, Randle will have to find easier ways to score as he looks to lead his team to their first playoff series win since 2013.

Julius Randle, right, drives to the basket during the second half of Game 1.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks have added a couple of players to their injury report for Wednesday's encounter with the New York Knicks.

The Atlanta Hawks will allow full capacity for upcoming playoff games against the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/I3I0kmK8K9 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 23, 2021

Cam Reddish is dealing with Achilles soreness and will remain sidelined for the Hawks. He has been allowed to perform individual workouts and take part in the team’s practice sessions for at least a week now. The 21-year-old has played just 26 games this season and will likely miss the entire first round of the playoffs.

Brandon Goodwin is out for the season after being diagnosed with a minor respiratory condition, for which he will have to undergo treatment.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks have listed two centers on their injury report heading into the Atlanta Hawks game.

Tom Thibodeau said Nerlens Noel tweaked his ankle in Game 1 and participated in some parts of practice today. Thibodeau said Noel should be fine and Knicks would see how he’s feeling tomorrow. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 24, 2021

Nerlens Noel is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable for Game 2. The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of Game 1 on Sunday, and the Knicks haven’t indicated that he’s healthy enough to play on Wednesday.

Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out against the Atlanta Hawks. He underwent surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal last March and hasn’t seen action since. Robinson could be back for the playoffs assuming the New York Knicks can either extend their first-round series or go on a deep playoff run.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Goodwin averaged just 13.2 minutes per game during the regular season as a backup to Trae Young. Lou Williams has been Young’s primary reliever at the point since his acquisition last March.

Danilo Gallinari and Tony Snell have played more minutes with Reddish out. Solomon Hill could also see action in Game 2.

New York Knicks

If Nerlens Noel misses the game, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau will likely start Taj Gibson in his place, with Obi Toppin as his backup.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks:

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - De’Andre Hunter l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela

New York Knicks:

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton l Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett l Small Forward - Reggie Bullock l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Nerlens Noel

