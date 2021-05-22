Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - May 23rd, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks will mark their return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season. They come up against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.

Both teams finished the regular season with a 41-31 record, but the New York Knicks clinched fourth place as the head-to-head stats favored them. The Knicks were perhaps the most improved team after the All-Star weekend and ended the season with a 7-3 run.

The Atlanta Hawks, too, had an incredible year - finishing with a winning record for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They ended on a 7-3 run as well, with notable wins against the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 23rd, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York.

Atlanta Hawks preview

John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks last featured in the playoffs in 2017, where they were sent home in Game 6 of the first round by the Washington Wizards. It has been an inspiring run this season for the Hawks, whose starting 5 boasts some of the league's most decorated youngsters.

The Atlanta Hawks are not as impressive on defense though, with a defensive rating of 113.3 (21st of 30). However, their offense is ranked among the top ten in the league, with an offensive rating of 115.7 (8th).

John Collins has pulled his weight for the Atlanta Hawks this season, averaging 17.6 points per game. Clint Capela is also worthy of a mention as he leads the league in rebounds per game (14.3).

Key player - Trae Young

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young will feature in the playoffs for the first time in his career. The 22-year-old is narrowly shy of averaging a double-double this season. His current numbers read an impressive 25.3 points and 9.4 assists per game. The young prodigy from Texas is widely regarded as one of the league's best playmakers.

Trae Young is the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,800+ assists.



LeBron James (22-020 days old)

Trae Young (22-239 days old) pic.twitter.com/kXNMMO5eMj — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) May 16, 2021

Despite spending only three seasons in the NBA, the young point guard plays with a high basketball IQ and has a knack for reading the game.

Atlanta Hawks predicted lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter l Small Forward - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela.

New York Knicks preview

Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks had a surprising run in the second half of the season as they emerged as one of the league's most formidable teams. An exquisite defensive display from the team drastically reduced opposition points per game to 104.7 (1st of 30).

Although ranked 23rd in offensive rating this season (110.6), the New York Knicks were able to strike a balance between great offense and great defense.

Key player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks

With Derrick Rose rising like a phoenix from the Ashes and a young RJ Barrett firing on all cylinders, the Knicks have been a force to be reckoned with. Julius Randle, though, has gone above and beyond expectations to emerge as the franchise's best player this season.

Julius Randle racks up his sixth triple-double of the season 👏



· 33 PTS

· 13 AST

· 10 REB



Another big-time W for the Knicks pic.twitter.com/Zfur7b6DHQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 15, 2021

Randle is the frontrunner for the Most Improved Player of the Year award, as his display on the court has been phenomenal. He finished the regular season with an average of 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and six assists.

New York Knicks predicted lineup

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton l Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett l Small Forward - Reggie Bullock l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Nerlens Noel.

Hawks vs Knicks prediction

The Atlanta Hawks vs. the New York Knicks will be one of the most intriguing first-round matchups in the playoffs this season. While it would be a difficult one to call, the Knicks defense might be the game-changer.

Although things are different come the playoffs, the regular season sweep may prove to be an early confidence boost for the New York Knicks.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Knicks Game 1?

Basketball enthusiasts can watch the game on the ESPN network nationally or via an NBA League Pass.