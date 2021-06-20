Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 20th | Game 7, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Atlanta Hawks to the Wells Fargo Center for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals tonight.

The Philadelphia 76ers won Game 6 on the road to force a Game 7 in the series, after the Atlanta Hawks had made two improbable comebacks in the fourth and fifth matches of the semi-finals.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

Off-season acquisition Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed as questionable for the game due to a knee issue.

Cam Reddish won't be available for selection because of an Achilles injury, while Brandon Goodwin has been ruled out with an illness. DeAndre Hunter has also been sidelined with a knee injury.

Trae Young is listed as probable, but he is expected to start the game.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards - Game Three

Swingman Danny Green will not feature in the final game of the series because of a calf injury. However, he might return to action during the NBA finals if the 76ers manage to make them.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young has been in terrific form in the postseason, as he has registered a stat line of 29.8 points and 10 assists on 43% shooting from the deep. He will start at point guard for Nate McMillan's team.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow:



T. Young (right shoulder soreness): Probable

B. Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Questionable

B. Goodwin (minor respiratory condition): Out

D. Hunter (right meniscus surgery): Out

C. Reddish (right Achilles soreness): Out pic.twitter.com/WDzoynbtTl — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 19, 2021

Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to suit up for the clash despite his status being questionable, and Kevin Huerter will partner him in one of the wing spots.

John Collins and Clint Capela will make up the Atlanta Hawks frontcourt. Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams, Solomon Hill, and rookie center Onyeka Okungwu will complete McMillan's rotation.

Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons and Seth Curry will start in the Philadelphia 76ers' backcourt, with Furkan Korkmaz replacing Danny Green at the 3.

Power forward Tobias Harris has averaged 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 51-40-76 shooting splits in this series, and he will start at 4. Joel Embiid will start at the center position for the championship hopefuls.

Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey are expected to play major minutes tonight as part of the bench unit.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Furkan Korkmaz | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Kevin Huerter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

