Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Match Preview - June 20th, 2021 | Game 7, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Semi-finals of the 2021 NBA playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The 76ers survived a first-quarter barrage from the Hawks to win Game 6 The Sixers kept their season alive with a win on the road to force a Game 7. Now, the series is tied at 3-3, and both teams are expected to play their best version of basketball to advance to the conference finals.

Match Details

Date & Time - Sunday, June 20th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (June 21st, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

The Philadelphia 76ers got off to a slow start in Game 6, and there were fears their season would get over.

They were sloppy with the ball, didn't hit their shots and had several late-clock shot attempts, as they couldn't overcome the Hawks' defense. However, the Philadelphia 76ers turned things up a notch in the second half, outscoring the Atlanta Hawks 33-25 in the third quarter to force a win.

Seth Curry and Tobias Harris both tallied 24 points each and scored most of their buckets in the second half, fueling the Philadelphia 76ers' win. Curry continued his incredible efficiency and sunk six three-pointers on 67% shooting from downtown. Moreover, the rookie from Kentucky, Tyrese Maxey, contributed 16 points in 12 shots.

Joel Embiid fought through his meniscus pain and dropped 22 points and 13 rebounds. But he wasn't very efficient and had eight turnovers, something he'll need to improve in Game 7.

Key Player - Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons has been the most controversial player in this series. He assured fans that he would be more aggressive offensively but so far hasn't shown up at all.

In three consecutive second halves, Simmons has had just three shot attempts combined. That is something almost unheard of from an All-Star in a playoff game. He has been visibly afraid to hold the ball because the Hawks might foul him and send him to the charity stripe, where his struggles have been painfully apparent. Ben Simmons is averaging just 12 points per game in this series and 33% from the free-throw line.

Doc Rivers earlier scoffed at anyone who critiqued Ben Simmons' free-throw shooting, suggesting those people 'don't know basketball'. But he quickly changed his tune when he understood that Simmons has been nothing but a liability. The 'Hack-a-Simmons' strategy cost the Philadelphia 76ers Game 5, and now coach Rivers has said if Simmons cannot make his free throws, he'll be sidelined.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

The Atlanta Hawks roared to an incredible start in Game 6 and got the crowd roaring. They began the game with a 12-point lead but couldn't hang on down the stretch. Trae Young and co. cooled off in the second half, and the team shot just 33% from the field. The Philadelphia 76ers' elite defense showed up, and the Hawks couldn't find a way around it.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins struggled from the field, while Lou Williams went scoreless. Kevin Huerter and Clint Capela both had 11 rebounds apiece and combined for 31 points. Danilo Gallinari did all he could and dropped 16 points off the bench on 50% shooting, with all his points coming in the second half.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

There isn't a doubt in anyone's mind that Trae Young is a young superstar in the making. He has not shied away from the bright lights of the NBA playoffs and has delivered in big moments for his team.

Young is averaging 30.3 points and 11 assists per game in this series, including 18 assists in Game 4 and 39 points in Game 5. In 11 career playoff games, Young has scored 30+ points in six of them.

Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Furkan Korkmaz | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Kevin Huerter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

Hawks vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers have the edge over the Atlanta Hawks in this game because they are playing at home. Many analysts have observed that the Hawks squandered the only opportunity to close out the series at home, and now it would be tough for them to win Game 7 at the Wells Fargo Center.

However, it would be foolish to count the Atlanta Hawks out. They are a team with no All-Stars or All-NBA selections this year but have balled out and shown their calibre. If coach Nate McMillan deploys the 'Hack-a-Simmons' strategy again, there could be a repeat of the Game 5 upset.

Where to watch the Hawks vs 76ers game?

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals between the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadephia 76ers in the 2021 NBA playoffs will be televised nationally on TNT. The game can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

