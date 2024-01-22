Atlanta Hawks vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions and betting tips | January 22, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks face the Sacramento Kings on Monday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The tipoff is at 10:00 p.m. ET. The two teams will play their second and the last game of their season series, with the Kings winning the first.

The game will be broadcast locally on NBCSCA and Bally Sports SE-ATL for home and away coverage. The game will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with their free trial to get a week of NBA TV access.

The Hawks (18-24) are 10th in the East, coming off a loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers 95-116 at home. Trae Young got elbowed in the face in the fourth quarter in an attempt to draw a charge and did not return.

The Kings (23-18) are 8th in the West and are on a four-game losing streak. They lost to the Indiana Pacers at home on Thursday 121-126. Keegan Murray had 27 points and nine rebounds, while De'Aaron Fox had 24 points with six rebounds and assists in their losing effort.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings predictions, previews and betting tips

Moneyline: Hawks (+280) vs. Kings (-335)

Spread: Hawks (+8.5) vs. Kings (-8)

Total (O/U): Hawks (O 237) vs. Kings (U 237.5)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings preview

The Hawks had their three-game winning streak halted by the Cavaliers, primarily due to their subpar shooting performance. They made 11 out of 38 from beyond the 3-point line. Losing Young in the fourth was also a big blow for the team.

The Hawks have split their last 10 games and hold a net rating of -2.4, including a 117.6 offensive rating (12th) and 120.0 defensive rating (27th). They are shooting 36.1% from the 3-point line, ranking 17th in the league.

On the other hand, the Kings have lost six out of their previous 10 games. Their net rating dropped from 0.3 to -6.6 during their four consecutive losses. This decline is reflected in their offensive rating, decreasing from 116.9 to 115.5, and their defensive rating worsened from 116.7 to a subpar 122.1.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings starting lineups

For the Hawks, Dejounte Murray is expected to start and replace Young at PG, Bogdan Bogdanovic at SG, Saddiq Bey at SF, Jalen Johnson at PF and Clint Capela at center.

For the Kings, De'Aaron Fox will start at PG, Kevin Huerter at SG, Harrison Barnes at SF, Keegan Murray at PF and Domantas Sabonis at center.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings betting tips

Harrison Barnes has averaged 10.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 1.3 apg. His point prop is set at over/under 8.5 and is favorable to match or cross this line.

Domantas Sabonis leads the league in rebounds with 12.6 rpg while also putting in a team-high 8.0 apg and 20.1 ppg. His point prop is set at over/under 20.5 and is favorable to cross or match this.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings predictions

The Kings are the favorites at home with an 8-point spread and an under 237 moneyline. They aim to snap their four-game losing streak against the Hawks and capitalize on Young's absence. De'Aaron Fox and Sabonis will focus on executing their two-man game and seek opportunities to score against the Hawks' 122.1-rated defense.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings predictions