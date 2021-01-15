Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - January 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The soaring Utah Jazz will take on the underwhelming Atlanta Hawks on Friday in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Utah Jazz currently have a 7-4 record on the season, which is good for fourth position in the highly competitive Western Conference. On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks have a 5-5 record and are eighth in the Eastern Conference despite having a blockbuster off-season.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz.

Date and Time: Friday 15th January, 9 PM ET (Saturday, 16th Jan, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Vivint Smart Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have struggled to get going this season primarily because of their wretched luck in terms of player injuries.

Head coach Lloyd Pierce has seen multiple players go down due to injuries in the last few week; the Atlanta Hawks are in danger of fielding a depleted starting lineup in the next few games. Nevertheless, the Atlanta Hawks will be expecting a huge night from Trae Young, who will have the responsibilty of carrying the team to a win.

Key Player- Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets

Dynamic point guard Trae Young has been on a tear this season, averaging 24.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

However, he has struggled to be efficient, shooting at a career low 29% from behind the arc. The young ball handler will be looking to improve that number when he takes on the Utah Jazz in this crucial game for the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G- Trae Young, G- Cam Reddish, F- De'Andre Hunter, F- John Collins, C- Clint Capela.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have found their rhythm at both ends of the court, which has reflected in their results.

The Western Conference franchise boasts a versatile lineup consisting of four adept scorers and playmakers. The Utah Jazz, who have crushed teams both offensively and defensively, will be looking to do the same when they meet a low-on-confidence Atlanta Hawks outfit at home.

Key Player- Donovan Mitchell

Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz

Donoval Mitchell, the athletic guard, has repaid the Utah Jazz's trust in him by performing incredibly well this season.

He has managed to average 23 points, four rebounds and five assists per game and has also taken care of his defensive duties. Donovan Mitchell will have a favorable matchup against a defensively weak Atlanta Hawks side, which should help him bolster his stats.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G- Mike Conley , G- Donovan Mitchell, F- Bogdan Bogdanovic, F- Royce O'Neale, C- Rudy Gobert.

Hawks vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz are overwhelming favorites to win this game, and fans can expect a landslide victory for Quin Snyder's men. The Utah Jazz have a more balanced team as opposed to the Atlanta Hawks, who are overreliant on Trae Young's heroics.

Where to watch Hawks vs Jazz

The local coverage of the Atlanta Hawks-Utah Jazz game will be available on Fox Sports Southeast and AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain. Fans can also live-stream this game via the NBA League Pass.