Australia vs Georgia Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

Australia and Georgia are set to clash on Tuesday, August 22, in Okinawa, Japan. The two nations are playing their final tune-up game before the start of the 2023 FIBA World Cup later this week.

The Boomers are 3-1 in their first four exhibition games and have been in Japan since late last week. They handed France their first tune-up game defeat on Sunday with a 78-74 win in Tokyo. Five players scored in double figures for Australia, with Josh Giddey and Nick Kay leading the way with 12 points each.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Georgia is coming off their third-straight win. They defeated Iran 84-72 in a closed-door exhibition game in Tbilisi. Giorgi Shermadini was the best player for Georgia, which will be making their FIBA World Cup debuts this year.

Also Read: "Send Harden to China as punishment" - Fans react to NBA launching an inquiry into James Harden's situation with Sixers and Daryl Morey

2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up game preview

Australia will enter the 2023 FIBA World Cup as the third-ranked nation in the world behind Spain and the United States. They had a shaky start to their training camp when they lost to Brazil last week in their second tune-up game.

However, the Boomers bounced back in a big way with their win over France, the No. 5 ranked team in the world. They looked prime to have a huge tournament starting with group play with teams Germany, Finland and Japan in Okinawa.

Georgia, on the other hand, is making their World Cup debut this year. They are in Group F with Slovenia, Cape Verde and Venezuela. They are ranked 32nd in the world but they have a chance at making it to the second round against No. 17 Venezuela, and fellow debutants No. 64 Cape Verde.

Also Read: "It was pretty wild" - Lonzo Ball reminisces about his electrifying high school days that ignited the nation

Australia vs Georgia prediction

With the way Australia has played in their past two contests, it's not surprising to have them as the winners for Tuesday's tune-up games. However, expect Georgia to put up a good fight since they are coming into the matchup as winners of three straight FIBA World Cup tune-up games.

Australia's roster

Xavier Cooks

Dyson Daniels

Dante Exum

Josh Giddey

Chris Goulding

Josh Green

Joe Ingles

Nick Kay

Jock Landale

Patty Mills

Duop Reath

Matisse Thybulle

Jack White

Georgia's roster

Rati Andronikashvil

Mikheil Berishvili

Goga Bitadze

Kakhaber Jintcharadze

Luka Liklikadze

Thaddus McFadden

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Duda Sanadze

Tornike Shengelia

Giorgi Shermadini

Giorgi Tsintsadze

Giorgi Turdziladze

Also Read: Andre Iguodala spills the beans on how Steve Kerr and Steph Curry mentor new Warriors players

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)