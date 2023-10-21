Ayesha Curry wishes Steph Curry's sister Sydel Lee on her birthday with glowing photo of new mother

NBA superstar Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha has grown very close to the siblings of her husband, particularly his sister Sydel Lee, who recently gave birth to a second child with Phoenix Suns shooting guard Damion Lee.

This was manifested once again when Ayesha Curry greeted her sister-in-law on an Instagram story post on the latter’s birthday on October 20. The post featured a photo of a glowing Sydel sitting by the poolside. It was captioned with:

“Happy birthday gorgeous”

Screenshot of Ayesha Curry's Instagram greeting to her sister-in-law Sydel Lee

Sydel Lee is the youngest sibling of Steph Curry; the other one is fellow NBA player Seth Curry of the Dallas Mavericks. She has been married to Suns player Lee since 2018.

Together they have two kids -- son Daxon Wardel-Xavier Lee, who is turning three years old this year, and daughter Daryn Alicia Lee, who was born just this August.

Ayesha Curry, 34, for her part, has been married to Steph Curry since 2011. They have three children together. The oldest is Riley Elizabeth, 11, followed by another daughter Ryan Carson, 8, and their youngest son, Canon, 5.

She is a Canadian-American actress, TV host, and a cookbook author as well as owns several food businesses.

Together with her husband, Ayesha launched the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation in 2019, which supports children’s well-being through access to nutritious meals, quality reading resources, and opportunities to play and be active.

Steph Curry thankful to have Ayesha Curry as wife

While he has established a very successful NBA career, Steph Curry also considers himself a winner in his personal life, with his wife Ayesha Curry and their three children by his side.

Back in March, in celebration of her wife’s 34th birthday, the four-time NBA champion made an appreciation post on Instagram, highlighting how special she is to him.

Steph Curry wrote:

"My woman Ayesha Curry. Love of my life. Happiest of birthdays!"

"I love every part of you, and I hope this year is filled with laughter, growth, peace, and happiness. You deserve it all. God did a good thing on this day and selfishly I’m the most thankful. 3/23."

Stephen Curry's appreciation post for his wife Ayesha

The two first met one another when they were still teens, but only started dating when Curry started playing college ball for Davidson. Ayesha was by his side when he was picked seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 draft.

They got married on July 30, 2011, and have been blessed with three children. Ayesha has seen her husband blossom to become an NBA legend, punctuated by four league titles, two most valuable player awards, a Finals MVP award and nine-time All-Star selections.