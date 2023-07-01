2023 NBA Free Agency: Seth Curry reunites with Kyrie Irving after signing a 2-year deal with Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks are adding a great shooter after agreeing on a two-year deal with free agent guard Seth Curry. Irving and Curry will be reunited for the third time in their basketball careers.

The two were teammates at Duke in 2011 during Irving's lone season there. They were back together in February last year when the Brooklyn Nets acquired Curry from the Philadelphia 76ers. Their time together in Brooklyn lasted for about a year with Irving getting traded to the Mavericks midway through last season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dallas has agreed to sign a two-year deal with Curry. Spotrac reported that Curry's contract is worth around $9.3 million. Curry is coming off an injury-plagued season in Brooklyn, averaging 9.2 points per game in 19.9 minutes per game.

Seth Curry will be in his third stint with the Dallas Mavericks. Curry first signed with the Mavericks in the summer of 2016, agreeing to a two-year, $5.9 million deal. He then signed for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2018 before returning to Dallas in 2019 on a four-year, $32 million contract.

Curry has been very good with the Mavericks during his career. He averaged 12.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists during his two stints in Dallas. He also shot 48.7% from the field, 43.9% from beyond the arc and 83.8% from the free throw line.

The 32-year-old sharpshooter will likely come off the bench and provide shooting from the second unit. However, the Mavericks have not improved their perimeter defense one bit this offseason. Curry is not known for his defense so the team will have the same problem as last season when they failed to make the playoffs.

Kyrie Irving signs 3-year deal with Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have been busy since the NBA draft. They acquired Richaun Holmes from the Sacramento Kings and added rookies Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. They also managed to retain Kyrie Irving despite being linked with the Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Irving agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract with the Mavericks. Irving will have a player option in the final year of the deal, which means he can be a free agent after the 2024-25 season when he's 33 years old.

Irving remains one of the best players in the NBA when he's healthy or he's interested in playing. He averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 20 games for the Mavericks last season. He also shot 51.0% from the field, 39.2% from beyond the arc and 94.7% from the charity stripe.

