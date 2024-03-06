"Being the cutest besties!": Fans enjoy heartwarming moment between NBA superstar Jimmy Butler and pop star Camila Cabello

Miami Heat All-Star forward Jimmy Butler shared a heartening moment with American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello before they played the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at home. that left fans starstruck.

As they were doing their pregame warm-up, Butler approached Cabello who was seated at courtside. They exchanged tight hugs and pleasantries before the singer handed him a Miami jersey with the No. 22 on the back and the words ‘I Luv It,” believed to be her next single.

The Heat star wore the jersey as he walked back to their bench. He later followed her on Instagram.

Their exchange took the fancy of fans, who then turned to X (formerly Twitter) and shared their thoughts on it. Below are what some of them wrote:

Jimmy Butler stars in Heat's victory against the Pistons

Jimmy Butler towed his team to a 118-110 victory against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

The six-time NBA All-Star scored 15 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, at a time when it mattered most. His biggest shot came with 22 seconds left in the game, when he hit his lone three for the night to put the game away for the Heat.

Jimmy Butler led six Miami players who ended up with double-digits in scoring.

Fellow All-Star Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson each had 18 points while Terry Rozier had 17. Caleb Martin and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., meanwhile, had 15 and 11 points, respectively.

After the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke of the victory and its significance as they gird for the homestretch of the regular season.

He said, by way of ESPN:

“These next 21 games, there's probably going to be a lot of these. It's just the way it's going right now. Everybody's fighting for playoff positioning.”

Adding:

“We just do whatever's necessary right now.”

The win was the second straight for the Heat to improve to 35-26, currently sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Jimmy Butler is the top scorer for Miami in the ongoing season, averaging 21.8 points, which he partners with 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.9 minutes in 41 games.

Next for the Heat is a showdown with the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Thursday.