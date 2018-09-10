Best Archetypes in NBA 2K19

Joseph Catalano FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 826 // 10 Sep 2018, 10:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ruffles, the Official Chip of the NBA, and Presenting Partner of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game unveils 'THE RIDGE' 4-Point During NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA2K has given us basketball fans enjoyment for two decades now, and in NBA2K19 they will be celebrating their 20 year anniversary in style. With the anniversary edition released, we've put together an article showcasing what will be the top builds for your MyCareer pro player leading up to the official release worldwide on the 11th of September.

In this article, we'll look at and discuss what we believe will be the most enjoyable and overpowered builds for each position to start off your MyCareer with a bang.

Point Guard: Shot Creating Playmaker

Player Creation: Height - 6'2, Weight - 188 Pounds, Wingspan - 78 inches

Kyrie Irving at the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team Minicamp

Point Guard is without a doubt the most chosen position by MyCareer lovers, being able to run the offense and get the ball in your players' hands as much as possible gives which is, in my opinion, the most enjoyable gameplay.

This build will give you the opportunity to everything well and some things great once you fully max out your attribute caps. The key stats to look for in a fun point guard is the pace, shot, ball handling and passing statistics.

Here you will have great speed with the speed with ball stat being able to reach 88, the 3pt shot will be above average at 83 while you'll get a killer mid range game at a max of 93. Pass vision and accuracy will both be able to reach 80 while ball control will get up to a huge 91 allowing for you to break ankles and sink shots all with this rounded creation.

1 / 5 NEXT