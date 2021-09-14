Best Defense/Rebounding Badges in NBA 2K22 Current Gen

NBA 2K22 has arrived with major additions and overhauls. Many are calling it the best version of the game since NBA 2K17 as millions of gamers rush to explore new features and upgrades.

NBA 2K22 has introduced better shooting mechanics, more dribbling moves, and a whole new adventure in MyCareer. This includes a new neighborhood on a cruise ship along with The City for a narrative story experience.

That new @NBA2K is so 🔥🔥🔥 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 10, 2021

One of the most talked-about additions in NBA 2K22 is new badges in each category. 2K Sports has introduced several badges in the game to make each player more realistic. New Badges like 'Unstrippable', 'Fast Twitch' and 'Grace Under Pressure' now seem like must-have badges. NBA 2K22 features the most add-ons in the Shooting category, but even the Defense/Rebounding category has seen some additions.

NBA 2K22: All the Defense/Rebounding badges in the game

Understandably, Defense/Rebounding badges aren't the most fun to explore in NBA 2K22. Everyone loves scoring and shooting more than defense as the league has seen a major shift to an offensive-minded approach to the game. So naturally, every gamer wants the 'Circus Threes' or 'Clutch Shooter' badge but nobody seems interested in building a defensive-minded player.

However, as many players and legends will tell you, 'Defense wins championships'.

0 PTS - 28 REBOUNDS

0 PTS - 25 REBOUNDS

0 PTS - 24 REBOUNDS

10 PTS - 10 AST - 21 REBOUNDS

Defense & Rebounding wins Chips...#TheLastDance #DennisRodman — Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman and Draymond Green are the epitome of players who contribute to major title runs without scoring points. Green said in 2012,

"Defense & rebounding are what help a team win, and that's what I want to do."

So even if Defensive and rebounding attributes aren't fun, they are certainly important for your team to win. We took a look at all the Defense/Rebounding badges in NBA 2K22. Here they are:

Ankle Braces - Reduces the likelihood of getting crossed over.

Ball Stripper - Increases the chances of stripping an opponent when they attack the basket.

Box - Improves your ability to box out opponents.

Brick Wall - Increases the effectiveness of screens and is tough to back down in the post. It also drains the opponent's energy on contact.

Chase Down Artist - Improves your chances of getting a chase-down block.

Clamps - Boosts your ability to stay in front of the ball-handler on the perimeter.

Defensive Leader - Enhances the defensive abilities of your teammates.

Hustler - A badge for a player who has a nose for the ball.

Interceptor - Increases chances of getting steals in passing lanes.

Intimidator - Intimidates the offensive players causing them to miss shots.

Menace - A badge for a player who harasses their match-up while on defense.

Off-ball Pest - Boosts your ability to bump and harass the offensive player off the ball (will come to help on the weak side).

Pick Dodger - Improves your ability to navigate through screens effectively on the defensive end of the floor.

Pick Pocket - Improves your ability to steal the ball from a ball-handler.

Pogo Stick - Enhances your ability to recover quickly and jump up again after landing.

Post Lockdown - Improves your ability to defend post moves.

Rebound Chaser - Boosts your ability to chase down rebounds.

Rim Protector - Enhances your ability to block shots while also reducing your chances of getting posterized or dunked on.

Tireless Defender - Reduces the amount of energy lost when exerting effort on defense.

Worm - Allows you to swim or spin around box outs more effectively while rebounding.

NBA 2K22: The best Defense/Rebounding badges

Ben Simmons as seen in NBA 2K22 [Source: The Liberty Line]

Just like with any other badge category, the Defense/Rebounding badges are unique to each kind of player. A player like Rudy Gobert isn't going to defend players on the perimeter and doesn't need badges like 'Clamps' or 'Pick Pocket' but will use 'Box' and 'Pogo Stick' effectively. Similarly, Jrue Holiday and Ben Simmons will utilize the exact opposite attributes of Rudy Gobert as he is a perimeter stopper.

You can choose the badges that best fit your player and give him a boost as you like to play the game. However, certain badges can be used on a variety of players and are considered a 'must-have' in NBA 2K22.

These badges can be used in any position and are basic badges that are important for your player's overall game in NBA 2K22. So the best Defense/Rebounding badges are 'Interceptor', 'Pick Pocket', 'Hustler', 'Menace', 'Tireless Defender' and 'Rebound Chaser'.

