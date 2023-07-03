Best NBA 2K23 jump shot animations to use in game

Jump shot animations are key in determining how good a player is in NBA 2K23. Irrespective of the game mode, position, or ratings, you’ll want to always focus on the animation used by a character when trying to score a basket.

Like in real life, there are different types of shots, but you will use jump shots more often than the others.

The role of animations will differ depending on the game mode you play. If it’s MyCareer, you must use a build and select a suitable animation. If it’s the MyTeam mode, you’ll have to use cards that inherit some of the best jump shot animations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the list is not vast, you’ll have more than one option to pick from regarding the superstars in NBA 2K23.

Which basketball stars have the best jump shot animations in NBA 2K23?

Four factors decide the effectiveness of a jump shot animation in NBA 2K23.

Release Speed

Release Height

Timing Impact

Defensive Immunity

First, you should understand that there’s no NBA superstar (excluding Dark Matter items) that has an A+ rating in all. Hence, it’s a fine balance between all four attributes in NBA 2K23, which determines a card’s effectiveness during jump shots.

Kobe Bryant – G

Release Speed: A-

Release Height: A-

Timing Impact: A

Defensive Immunity: A+

The Black Mamba has one of the most balanced jump shot animations in the whole game, and the stats and extremely well-rounded. His animation is extremely smooth and gets executed at a decent height. The additional bonus of excellent defensive immunity makes the animations work well against mismatched blockers.

Stephen Curry – G

Release Speed: A

Release Height: B+

Timing Impact: A

Defensive Immunity: A+

The king of 3-point shooters is extremely powerful when it comes to jump shots. His only weakness is the release height, which results from his relatively shorter build. Barring that, his jump shot animation is worth investing in, especially if you have a smaller character in MyCareer.

Kevin Durant – F

Release Speed: C-

Release Height: B+

Timing Impact: A

Defensive Immunity: A+

Unless you’re using a character with a heavy touch, Durant’s animations are sublime. Additionally, his jump shot animations can be used with any character with a height of 6-foot-5 or above, making the option more flexible. Since his release speed is low, it can be compensated with a higher shooting speed.

Chris Bosh – C

Release Speed: B-

Release Height: A-

Timing Impact: A-

Defensive Immunity: A+

Big men might not have effective jump shots, but Chris Bosh is an enigma in that regard in NBA 2K23. His release speed is quite fast, considering the position. The timing impact combined with defensive immunity makes him highly efficient on jump shots from both close and mid-range.

Poll : 0 votes