Best NBA DFS Players to Target: Pascal Siakam, Rudy Gobert, Seth Curry - April 25th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

With three huge NBA games on Monday, there are many plays to make in DFS today. Let's go through the best options, including the best value picks for tonight's games.

NBA Star Picks

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors (DraftKings $9.0k, FanDuel $8.7k)

Siakam had a monster game in Saturday's win, providing 34 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. He's the main scoring option on offense and the primary playmaker now that Fred VanVleet is out for Game 5.

He'll have to pull off a similar performance for the Raptors to keep the series alive.

"Big Night for P SKILLS @pskills43 NEW Playoff Career-High: 34 PTS."

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz (DraftKings $7.1k, FanDuel $7.2k)

On Saturday, Gobert scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Utah's one-point win. Gobert is averaging over four fewer points compared to his regular season average as he's gotten fewer looks overall.

Still, Gobert is capable of having big games despite his diminished offensive role. With a low salary, he's worth inserting into your lineups, considering he was a consistent fantasy performer during the regular season.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (DraftKings $8.2k, FanDuel $7.9k)

Jaylen Brown has a relatively low salary today, and he's always capable of high-scoring games. The Boston Celtics have a 3-0 lead, so they're not desperate for a win, but they've been dominant all series.

Brown is averaging close to 18 shots a game this postseason, so expect that trend to continue in Game 4.

Other options to consider: James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers (DraftKings $9.2k, FanDuel $9.2k)

NBA Value Picks

Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets (DraftKings $4.4k, FanDuel $4.4k)

Seth Curry has yet to have a big game in this series for the Brooklyn Nets, but now would the time to step up. He finished the year averaging 15.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, but he's below these numbers through three playoff games.

He's sure to play big minutes, and he just needs to get more involved in the offense in this must-win game for Brooklyn.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz (DraftKings $5.8k, FanDuel $5.7k)

Through four playoff games, Bogdanovic has averaged 21.8 points and 5.0 rebounds. Although he only scored 12 points in Game 4, Bogdanovic has been a consistent shooter for the Jazz and has shown that he can catch fire in an instant.

Despite how hot he's been all series, his salary is still very favorable.

"we can all agree,,,,,,"

Other NBA options to consider: Mike Conley, Utah Jazz (DraftKings $5.4k, FanDuel $5.4k), Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks (DraftKings $5.1k, FanDuel $5.4k)

Edited by Adam Dickson