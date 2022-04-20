Best NBA DFS Players to Target: Desmond Bane, Brandon Ingram, Karl-Anthony Towns - April 19th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

There are three games on the slate tonight in the first round of the NBA playoffs and more than enough DFS options to sort through on Tuesday, April 19th.

NBA Star Picks

D'Angelo Russell, Minnesota Timberwolves ($7.1k DraftKings, $7.3k FanDuel)

Russell has been one of the Timberwolves' main scoring threats all year long, and his ability to explode for a big game every night is intriguing. He didn't shoot particularly well in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs, but he's not too expensive of a play today, so he's definitely worth a look at in all DFS formats.

CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans ($8.1k DraftKings, $8.4k FanDuel)

McCollum has been outstanding since joining New Orleans, and he'll have to carry a lot of the offensive load tonight against the Suns. McCollum attempted 25 shots in Game 1 in the NBA playoffs, so expect him to shoot a lot again and play pretty much the whole game Tuesday night.

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans ($7.9k DraftKings, $7.7k FanDuel)

Ingram has a relatively low salary, yet he has the ability to take over a game like we saw in the play-in against the Clippers, where he had 30 points to go with six rebounds and six assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves ($9.5k DraftKings, $10.0k FanDuel)

Towns had a huge bounce-back in Game 1 for the Wolves, helping his team jump out to a series lead on the road. The All-Star big man should again be a featured option in Game 2 in the NBA playoffs, where he'll be especially valuable on DraftKings as a double-double threat.

Other options to consider: Ja Morant, MEM ($9.8k DraftKings, $9.7 FanDuel), Devin Booker, PHO ($8.8k DraftKings, $9.2 FanDuel)

NBA Value Picks

Patrick Beverley, Minnesota Timberwolves ($5.6k DraftKings, $5.7 FanDuel)

Patrick Beverley is one of the toughest players in the NBA. His hustle translates to fantasy points as well, as he'll be all over the court racking up assists, rebounds, steals, and even blocks. He may not be a prolific scorer, but he more than makes up for it in other categories.

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies ($6.4k DraftKings, $5.6 FanDuel)

Bane had a breakout season, and he's continued that success into the playoffs, scoring 17 in Memphis' Game 1 loss. He's solidified himself as one of Memphis' main scoring threats, and he's already gone off for some massive fantasy outputs this year.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz



@FedEx | #PlayerTracker On March 23 vs. the Nets, Desmond Bane set a franchise record for most threes made in a season, played 32 minutes and travelled 2.40 miles at an average of 4.06 MPH. On March 23 vs. the Nets, Desmond Bane set a franchise record for most threes made in a season, played 32 minutes and travelled 2.40 miles at an average of 4.06 MPH.@FedEx | #PlayerTracker https://t.co/30LFjvpgxu

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies ($6.2k DraftKings, $5.3 FanDuel)

Brooks missed a good portion of the season due to injury, but now he's back and remains an integral part of the Grizzlies' offense. Brooks averaged 25.8 points per game last postseason, so he's definitely a player Memphis can count on to provide a scoring boost next to Ja Morant.

Other options to consider: Steven Adams, MEM ($5.2k DraftKings, $4.6 FanDuel)

