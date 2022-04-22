Best NBA DFS Players to Target: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, Jrue Holiday - April 22nd | NBA Playoffs

With three first-round NBA matchups this Friday, April 22nd, let's examine the best players to target for DFS slates.

NBA DFS Star Picks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (DraftKings $11.2k, $12.0k FanDuel)

Giannis Antetokounmpo went for 33 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists in Wednesday's loss to the Bulls.

With the unfortunate news that teammate Khris Middleton will miss at least two weeks, Giannis will have to carry this Bucks team on his shoulders. He's in line for another monster game Friday.

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (DraftKings $9.4k, $9.0k FanDuel)

On Tuesday, Trae Young and the Hawks lost 115-105 to the Miami Heat, digging themselves an 0-2 hole in the series. Young provided 25 points, six boards, and seven dimes after scoring just eight points in Game 1.

Game 3 is a must-win for Atlanta, and they'll lean on their star point guard to fill the stat sheet Friday at home. The 23-year-old All-Star averaged 30.2 points at home this year, so he's much more comfortable at State Farm Arena.

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks (DraftKings $8.0k, $8.0k FanDuel)

Holiday will also benefit from the absence of the Milwaukee Bucks' second-leading scorer Khris Middleton. The veteran guard has scored 15 points in each of the first two games, but the Bucks will need a stronger outing from their main facilitator Friday.

Other options to consider: Zach Lavine, Chicago Bulls (DraftKings $7.3k, $7.2k FanDuel)

NBA DFS Value Picks

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks (DraftKings $4.6k, $4.3k FanDuel)

Hunter has been inconsistent all year from an fantasy perspective. He has the ability to go for some big games, but as a lower usage option, he sometimes defers to his teammates.

At a low salary, Hunter is a good value pick that can provide a scoring punch (three-point bonus on DraftKings) and occasionally chip in some rebounds.

Danilo Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks (DraftKings $4.8k, $4.3k FanDuel)

Gallinari starts alongside Hunter; however, he was a non-factor in Game 2's loss. The 33-year-old NBA veteran can explode for high-scoring performances at times, but not regularly.

He received only 22 minutes last game with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Delon Wright, surpassing his playing time. However, as a starter, Gallinari always has the chance to score 20+ points with some boards mixed in.

Other Options to consider: Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans (DraftKings $4.5k, $4.5k FanDuel), Delon Wright, Atlanta Hawks (DraftKings $3.4k, $3.9k FanDuel)

