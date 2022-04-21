Best NBA DFS Players to Target: Khris Middleton, Pascal Siakam, Alex Caruso - April 20th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

There are three first-round NBA playoff games – and plenty of options for DFS – slates on Wednesday night.

NBA Star Picks

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks ($7.4k DraftKings, $6.8k FanDuel)

Khris Middleton had a quiet Game 1 for the Bucks during their 93-86 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The three-time All-Star shot just 4-for-13 in 39 minutes, finishing with 11 points and seven turnovers. Middleton should bounce back Wednesday and get more involved in the offense as the second-leading scorer behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers ($10.6k DraftKings, $10.4k FanDuel)

The MVP finalist has been a dominant fantasy force all year long as he's been able to fill up the stat sheet nightly. Joel Embiid tallied 31 points in a 122-97 Game 2 win on Monday after an uncharacteristic output of 19 points in Game 1 on Saturday.

The 28-year-old big man hasn't racked up many assists or defensive stats in this series yet, but he's poised to have a big game with more on the line in the playoffs.

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors ($9.0k DraftKings, $9.0k FanDuel)

Pascal Siakam went on a tear to end the regular season, and he's carried his production into the postseason. Unfortunately for the Raptors, they haven't been able to capitalize on his performances as they've lost the first two games of the series.

Spicy P has increased his playmaking duties recently while still taking around 20 shots per game. With a must-win Game 3 on Wednesday night, Siakam will have to be an offensive force again, and he'll likely see upwards of 40 minutes.

Other Options to Consider: Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls ($7.3k DraftKings, $7.7k FanDuel), Fred VanVleet ($7.5k DraftKings, $7.8k FanDuel)

Value Picks

Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls ($4.3k DraftKings, $4.4k FanDuel)

Alex Caruso started and saw 33 minutes of action in Game 1. He'll likely see this workload again with Lonzo Ball out for the rest of the season and rookie Ayo Dosunmu being relegated to the bench in the last couple of weeks.

Caruso isn't a high-usage player by any means, but he can rack up multiple steals and provide fantasy value with his passing ability. At such a low salary, Caruso is worth considering as he has the potential to have a breakout game.

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors ($4.6k DraftKings, $4.2k FanDuel)

Achiuwa drew the start in Game 2 due to an injury to Scottie Barnes. He did, however, disappear in the second half and had a minimal statistical output in 29 minutes. The sophomore big man could be in line for a lot of minutes again as the Raptors will be without Barnes on Wednesday night.

Achiuwa was outplayed by Chris Boucher off the bench in Game 2, but Achiuwa has shown he's more than capable to step up when called upon this year.

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks ($4.8k DraftKings, $5.3k FanDuel)

Brook Lopez battled a back injury for most of the year but has reclaimed his starting spot at the most critical part of the season. The veteran center's defensive presence warrants his minutes, as he recorded a season-high 32 in Sunday's Game 1. Lopez scored 18 points to go with five rebounds and two blocks, and he'll try to have a similar impact Wednesday.

Other options to consider: Danny Green, Philadelphia 76ers ($3.6k DraftKings, $4.1k FanDuel), Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors ($4.5k DraftKings, $5.0k FanDuel)

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein