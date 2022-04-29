Best NBA DFS Players to target: Tyrese Maxey, Jonas Valanciunas, Danny Green - April 28th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

With three massively important elimination games on Thursday night's slate, let's take a look at the best players to consider for DFS.

Star picks

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans (DraftKings $7.5k, FanDuel $7.8k)

Jonas Valanciunas has been a key contributor all year long for New Orleans, and he's carried that success into the postseason. He's averaged 15.4 points and 15.6 rebounds per game in this series, and he'll likely stuff the stat sheet again Thursday.

theScore @theScore



We didn't know Jonas Valanciunas had the finesse like this.

"We didn’t know Jonas Valanciunas had the finesse like this." - @theScore

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors (DraftKings $9.2k, FanDuel $9.2k)

Pascal Siakam put together another well-rounded performance in the 103-88 Game 5 win, scoring 23 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists. He's been excellent all series for a Raptors team that has been hit by injuries.

With Fred VanVleet likely out for Thursday's game, Siakam is in line for another high-assist output to go along with the 22.6 points and 7.2 rebounds he's averaging in the series.

Other options to consider: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (DraftKings $10.4k, FanDuel $10.0k), James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers (DraftKings $9.1k, FanDuel $8.9k)

Value picks

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (DraftKings $6.4k, FanDuel $5.5k)

Tyrese Maxey put up a pair of monster performances to open the series but has since cooled off. With his salary dropping this low, he's definitely a value option to consider as he can go for a big scoring game like he did in Game 1 when he went for 38 in a 20-point win (131-111).

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via

Tyrese Maxey getting a standing ovation after dropping 38 PTS in Game 1 victory

"Tyrese Maxey getting a standing ovation after dropping 38 PTS in Game 1 victory" - Bleacher Report

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns (DraftKings $4.9k, FanDuel $4.9k)

Cameron Johnson entered the starting lineup for Game 3 in the absence of star Devin Booker. He's started three straight games, but his numbers have been underwhelming. Johnson averaged 16.3 points and 4.9 rebounds as a starter during the regular season, so expect him to have a higher than normal usage rate Thursday.

Danny Green, Philadelphia 76ers (DraftKings $6.4k, FanDuel $4.1k)

Danny Green has seen his minutes go up from 21.8 in the regular season to 31.8 through five postseason games. Part of this can be attributed to Matisse Thybulle being ineligible for games in Toronto, and part of it is Doc Rivers trusting the veteran and three-time champion Green.

Either way, the 34-year-old is in line for a heavy minutes load again as the Sixers look to close out the Raptors in Game 6 north of the border.

Other options to consider: Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors (DraftKings $6.2k, FanDuel $6.5k), Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz (DraftKings $5.6k, FanDuel $5.6k)

