Best NBA Player Props and Picks: Friday, April 15th

There are two NBA play-in tournament games happening tonight and we have player props for both games!

The thing to love about playoff basketball regarding player props is that there are no surprises to injury reports this time of year. The best players will be playing heavy minutes for the rest of the season and that opens up a lot of opportunities to profit on player props this time of year. I'll be kicking off the NBA playoffs with two winning props.

Player Prop #1: Darius Garland over 2.5 Three Pointers Made -125

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland really shined this year, as he earned his first All-Star Game nod. His player props; especially this three-point prop, seem a little disrespectful to me. His player props have made both myself and a lot of bettors good money this season, and when I see this line sitting at 2.5 I have to jump on it.

This year, Garland is averaging 2.6 3's per game on about seven attempts per game. He has gone over 2.5 threes in six out of his last eight games, while shooting greater than 50% from deep over that stretch. His volume is something that we love to see when taking a bet like this because if he's taking seven 3-point shots, we need him to just make three which is less than 50%.

His opponent tonight, the Atlanta Hawks, are giving up fourth most three pointers per game to opposing point guards over the last 7 games (3.9). Another big factor to keep into account is that this is a game where the loser will miss the playoffs and go home; meaning we can expect big minutes for the starters on each side.

One player prop that I would stay away from is Garland's assists. Ever since Rajon Rondo has rejoined the lineup, he's been the major facilitator on this team and that only provides Garland with less ball handling responsibility tonight. I will be banking on him to cash in on his three-point player prop.

Player Prop #2: Brandon Ingram over 11.5 Rebounds+Assists -135

After trading for CJ McCollum, the New Orleans Pelicans took a leap forward into a spot that many didn't expect them to be this season: fighting for a shot to make the playoffs. The trade has moved McCollum into the point guard position and Brandon Ingram into the shooting guard.

The position change from small forward to shooting guard has been great for Ingram, where he's seen a large boost in both his rebounding and assist numbers. Against the Clippers this season, Ingram is over this 11.5 line in three out of four matchups, with him finishing at 11 in the one game he missed.

Over the last seven games, the LA Clippers are allowing the 6th most rebounds per game to opposing shooting guards (7.06) and the 12th most assists per game (5.33). As I mentioned previously, the starters for both of these teams will be asked to provide a lot of minutes in a win or go home contest.

