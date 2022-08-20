“Between LeBron and Kareem is 2 and 3” – NBA analyst says it’s blasphemous to think LeBron James is not a top 3 player in the history of basketball

The GOAT debate has always been between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Surprisingly, not everyone thinks James is a top three player in NBA history.

Personal preference plays a significant role in these conversations, especially as there are no generally accepted criteria in place. However, there is no denying James' impact since he joined the league in 2003.

On ESPN's "First Take," Chris Russo went off on James' new deal, saying the four-time NBA champ should have considered taking less money to help the team. He questioned James' position in the top ten all-time standings.

Stephen A. Smith had a completely different opinion, saying he supports James' decision. He also said the LA Lakers captain is a top three player of all time.

"In terms of where he's gonna be at, I'll tell you where he's easily gonna be. LeBron James is a top three player in the history of basketball."

Russo disagreed, saying that Bill Russell should be ranked above James. As the debate continued, Smith said:

"Eleven championships in 13 years. Russell was a great champion, but he was not the player that LeBron James is. LeBron James is top three talent in the history of basketball.

"Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar), the resume is impeccable: 19-time All-Star, six-time champion, six-time MVP, all-time leading scorer. I get that, but again, when I'm thinking about centers needing guards to get you the ball, but that's a different subject for another day.

"You want to debate this between LeBron and Kareem is two and three, but there's no question that LeBron James at the worst is a top three player in the history of basketball since the game was invented. I don't want to hear that. It's just blasphemous."

LeBron James has made ten NBA Finals appearances

(L-R) Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis , and LeBron James of the LA Lakers

Although James has only four titles to his name, he has made 10 NBA Finals appearances. His first trip to the final came in his fourth season, although he was swept by the San Antonio Spurs in 2007.

After a tough spell in his early years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James opted to join the Miami Heat. In the four years he spent with the team, they reached the finals four times and won two titles.

James' dominance in the East continued after his time with Miami. Upon his return to Cleveland, he made another four consecutive finals trips.

However, James' time with the Lakers has not been as successful. Although he led them to a championship in 2020, they have missed the playoffs twice and were eliminated in the first round in 2021.

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb

27.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 6.2 APG



LeBron James at age 37:

30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 6.2 APG



The King is aging like fine wine

As James enters his 20th season, he is determined to contend for a title. The Lakers are dependent on Anthony Davis being healthy for the majority of the season to significantly boost their chances.

By reportedly challenging Anthony Davis to take on a larger offensive load this season, LeBron James and Darvin Ham are placing their faith in the 29-year-old superstar.

