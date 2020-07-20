Big boost for the Houston Rockets: Head coach D'Antoni confirms Russell Westbrook's arrival in the NBA bubble

The Houston Rockets are one of the favourites to win the NBA championship. It is natural to expect that after the kind of run they have had this NBA season. Led by guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook, the Houston Rockets sit at the sixth position in the tough western conference.

Russell Westbrook is planning to enter the bubble soon to join the Houston Rockets

Head coach Mike D’Antoni has also played a pivotal role in the success of the Houston Rockets. His gamble to play PJ Tucker as a ‘small ball’ center has paid off as it has allowed star point guard Russell Westbrook to drive in the paint area. Because of this, Russell Westbrook doesn’t have to rely on his 3 point shooting which has dipped in the last few years.

The big news is that coach D’Antoni has confirmed that Russell Westbrook will be joining the Houston Rockets quite soon in the NBA bubble. This should make the Houston Rockets fans quite happy ahead of the planned NBA restart on 31st July. However, he also confirmed that he won’t be taking part in the first scrimmage scheduled for coming Friday. He was quoted saying

Friday might be a little early. That'll be up to the medical staff and Russell himself. Hopefully he'll get in a couple scrimmages, and then be ready for us to play."

Russell Westbrook’s Houston Rockets teammate Austin Rivers also spoke to the media. He was asked about the return of Russell Westbrook. He responded by saying

"It's definitely exciting. To have one of the biggest pieces back, it's just huge for our team and continuing to build on that chemistry. Everybody is looking good, feeling good, and Russ is that last piece. It's important."

Russell Westbrook’s brand partners with NBPA to make shirts with printed with social messages

The NBA has allowed the players to wear shirts with social messages printed on them.These social messages can be chosen from a list approved by the NBA. Russell Westbrook’s brand has collaborated with the NBPA to create shirts with social messages and honour the victims of police brutality. The NBA has come out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and this is a great step in the right direction by the NBPA and Russell Westbrook.

Honor the Gift is extremely proud to collaborate with the NBPA to create a collection of shirts that allow us players to shed light on social injustice, and honor the victims and families of those who continue to inspire us. pic.twitter.com/drf2f7NocD — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) July 20, 2020

Russell Westbrook will be a key threat to Houston Rockets opponents. He has put up great numbers this season even after sharing the ball-handling responsibility with James Harden

