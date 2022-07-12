“Blessed with physical abilities, but he had that competitive streak, work ethic” - Steph Curry says Chet Holmgren is super talented, believes players need to hit floaters against him

Steph Curry says Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren is ‘super talented’, citing his size and how he utilizes it as problems for opponents.

Steph Curry excited to see Chet Holmgren’s greatness unfold

Curry said Holmgrem is, "Blessed with physical abilities, but he had that competitive streak, work ethic”

Chet Holmgren was the projected first pick in this year's draft by most but ended up going 2nd. Oklahoma City's young star fits very nicely into their squad.

In Holmgrem, they have received a young and hungry seven-foot nightmare. Many are already comparing Holmgrem’s game to Kevin Durant’s but saying the former has more defensive intensity.

Holmgrem still has to prove that his name should be mentioned beside a great like KD, but their similar playing styles are notable. Holgrem's tall and thin frame also draws comparisons to that of Durant.

Holmgren has the confidence and intensity young players need to succeed in the NBA. There are some claiming he needs to add weight to survive in the league, but there is consensus that he is one of the brightest young prospects around.

To have Steph Curry publicly describe him as ‘super talented’ means he's on the right track.

Holmgrem has proved his worth to OKC during the summer league. During the first game, Holmgren garnered 23 points, seven rebounds, six blocks and four assists.

The young player will face obstacles at the start of his NBA journey. But he has the required skills and confidence.

Again, having Steph Curry say offenses are going to have to shoot in special ways against Holmgrem speaks about his potential.

Being at the level of elite shooter that Steph is gives him the ability to read defenses and note the proper shots to use against them. If Curry is stating that a floater is the best way to go against Chet, then the rest of the league should take note.

When asked about shooting against Chet, Steph said floaters are the only way:

“Oh you got to [shoot floaters], he’s probably as tall as his 8ft wingspan, you gotta get it up there.”

Curry’s basketball IQ is notably high, and his ability to recognize greatness comes hand-in-hand. On top of that, Steph Curry rarely speaks about new picks from the draft so highly, if ever at all.

Oklahoma City’s new pick is already making waves in the eyes of the league's most elite before the season starts.

